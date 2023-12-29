by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari between the problems of 2023 and the solutions of the future

Ferrari's 2023 year can be substantially divided between a first half conducted in great difficulty and a second half in which the Cavallino reacted and was overall superior to Mercedes, the most direct competitor for second place in the constructors' standings. That failed result in Abu Dhabi (also due to questionable choices by the race direction) will have to burden the team towards the 2024 season, also because the team closed on a high note, demonstrating that it understood the reasons that were holding the car back in terms of race pace. Reasons that convinced Ferrari to completely change direction with next year's car.

Cardile's words

Enrico Cardile – responsible for the chassis area – explained to Auto Motor und Sport the management of the problem of race pace and tire wear: “To solve problems completely in the usage window, we would have needed a new chassis and a new gearbox. In other words, a completely new car. For many reasons, this is not possible during the season“.

“Aerodynamics determines the behavior of the car on the track and therefore also tire wear. In this sense the suspension and set-up are overrated, in my opinion. With the trim you can work inside a window in which the machine works. But it's the machine that gives you this window. Today the suspensions are designed to support aerodynamics: only their severely incorrect conformation could have an influence on tire wear“.

The turning point in Zandvoort

“In Barcelona and Budapest we discovered unusual behavior of the car in terms of aerodynamics“, Cardile continued. “We tried to find explanations in CFD and the wind tunnel. Then we wanted to corroborate it on the track at Zandvoort, a track similar to the other two both in terms of downforce and asphalt. The tests in PL1 allowed us to better understand why the car behaves in a certain way in certain conditions. We have therefore adapted and refined all our simulation tools accordingly. From that point on, we were able to manage the problem better because we knew where it came from.”.