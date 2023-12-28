by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari towards 2024

The Ferrari that will present itself to the fans on February 13th will have to seek redemption and performance. And it will have to do so by turning the page, abandoning that path undertaken in 2022 (and continued in 2023) which would have led nowhere. Enrico Cardile – head of the chassis area – defined the next car as “a new beginning”.

Cardile's words

“The 2023 car was a further development of the 2022 car. We tried to remedy some of the weaknesses of its predecessor. By and large, we achieved our goals“, these are the words of Cardile ad Auto Motor und Sport. “The car behaved on the track as we had developed it and as the simulations promised. Unfortunately, we realized very early that we would soon reach the limits of our development direction. From that point on, we challenged the aerodynamic development goals and gradually redirected them in a different direction“.

“The first results were seen at the Spanish GP with a new underbody and new sidepods. This was followed by a second step in the same areas at the Austrian GP. But then we reached the limits of our car's architecture. The existing chassis did not allow us to make any changes. Here you are because the 2024 car will be a new beginning. We stick to the goal we set ourselves after the initial assessment. But we had to realize that we can only achieve this with a completely new car“.

Vasseur, you need the facts

The SF-23 which had elicited bombastic declarations last Valentine's Day has actually disappointed expectations, and now in Maranello team principal Frederic Vasseur knows he (he and his group) must contain the initial enthusiasm without going too far. Next season, for the Frenchman, will be his first entirely “his”, with a car designed, created and developed entirely under his management.