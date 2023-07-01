TRAGEDY For the moment, in the sporting field, a story in some ways painful for the death of Emiliano Sala which took place on 21 January 2019 in a plane crash that occurred while flying over the English Channel, just as he was reaching Cardiff from Nantes, is closing. The crash was also fatal to David Ibbotson, the driver. Subsequently, it was established that he did not have the necessary licenses to operate that flight, nor that the aircraft employed complied with the regulations for commercial use.