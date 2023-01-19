Of Roger Corcella

The innovation present in the hospital built by Emergency in Khartoum carried out 10 thousand operations. In Uganda, a very modern pediatric surgery center is up and running

A 2020 Lancet report called Africa “the new breeding ground for global digital health”. Examples of this are the structures and activities that Emergency has created, in collaboration with the health authorities of various countries: in Khartoum, Sudan, the Salam Center for Cardiac Surgery

which has just crossed the finish line of 10,000 open-heart surgeries. In Uganda Emergency opened in 2021 the Center for Pediatric Surgery

a very modern hospital surrounded by nature on the shore of Lake Victoria. Both dispense free care and are equipped with innovative digital technologies.

The involvement of governments «Our experience in the two centers of excellence for cardiac surgery in Khartoum and for pediatric surgery in Entebbe has taught us that it is possible to create advanced centres, also from a technological point of view, and above all free of charge by involving the governments of each country in the project” explains Gina Portelladirector of Emergency medical coordination and anesthesiologist-resuscitator.

The situation in the rest of Africa In the rest of Africa, the health situation is not as encouraging. «Still many of Africa's hospitals are private, expensive and inaccessible to the majority of the population – says the director – . In addition to limiting the availability and access to care, this context reduces the possibility for healthcare professionals to improve their knowledge and become experts. The health authorities of various African countries gathered on a joint initiative with Emergency in the Anme network (African Network of Medical Excellence) have signaled the need for more advanced solutions such as surgical ones for unfortunately widespread complex pathologies (such as infantile malformations, cardiac and non-cardiac, and numerous diseases eradicated in the West)».

The role of digitization In this context, adds the manager, «digitization can certainly become a valuable support for health, but its implementation must follow very precise steps to respect the necessary growth phases, must be accompanied by familiarization with the patient’s diagnostic-therapeutic process for healthcare professionals, and must be inserted in an accessible way in the treatment path. Moreover, digitization implies technologies and medical devices that can connect to operations centres, certainly a useful process but which needs further steps before being thought of as a reduction of the burden on African health systems. Without considering that remote areas are not yet covered by the necessary network to implement even just the transmission of information via WhatsApp between distant structures”.

From diagnostic imaging In both centres, however, there is no shortage of technological innovations. “They make use of digitized diagnostic imaging that allows quick consultation of the exams and their use also for training purposes within our hospitals. Furthermore, we work with databases that we have designed ad hoc in close collaboration with healthcare personnel and IT personnel for improve our ability to track patients and continue to follow them up with follow-up visits,” says Portella.

“This allows us to use also specific databases for patients undergoing heart valve replacement

and that they need to have their blood clotting values ​​checked regularly, to receive appropriate therapy according to the results. With this system we have connected the Khartoum cardiac surgery center with our pediatric centers in Port Sudan and Nyala (reachable from Khartoum in two hours by plane or more than twelve hours by car) – underlines the anesthetist -. We will soon be able to do the same with our Surgical Center in Sierra Leone."

Follow patients remotely “We are also working with the Sudanese government to implement in local clinics the possibility of using this solution. The idea is to allow patients to follow their therapy correctly without facing hours of travel or even in other countries where the service is not present”. And the results are promising. «We see a concrete example directly in Sudan, and it is the possibility of following patients on anticoagulant therapy for life. This is an important result given that this year we have indeed exceeded the milestone of 10,000 open heart surgeries carried out free of charge on patients from 28 African and non-African countries, as well as from Sudan», he says.

«The hypothesis of increasingly expand the digital connection network for control and prescription would ensure a better quality of life for the patient from all points of view. We consider this a pilot phase to be implemented also in Uganda and for all projects related to ANME».

Reporting via app Not only. We are also working on the implementation of a reporting system via app to be exported to other Sudanese but government centers . Of course, technological innovation is experienced in a different way, between healthcare operators and the population: «The medical-nursing staff appreciate it a lot and especially the younger ones adapt easily and with enthusiasm – says Portella -. For the population it is different. This is also what happens with treatments: the economic possibility is often limited and it is necessary to structure local (free) centers that can guarantee technological availability to create secure connections and whose information is certified".

“The risk of Misinterpretation of exchanges and information becomes dangerous, if not filtered through trained personnel especially considering the literacy level of our patients. There are still many steps to take, they require commitment and are complex».

Availability of tools Starting from the availability of the tools: in order to use an app, you need a smartphone and economic conditions don’t always allow everyone to have it. “At the moment, however, we have estimated that in the Salam heart surgery center in Khartoum, 50 percent of patients on anticoagulant therapy have a smartphone. In the pediatric center in Uganda we will soon start welcoming patients from other countries and we will be able to evaluate whether the pilot experience of using digital technology for clinical therapeutic control, tested over the course of fifteen years in Sudan, can improve the ability to follow patients more closely and the quality of life of families”. concludes.