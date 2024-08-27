There is a lot of concern in the world of football about the health of the Uruguayan player Juan Izquierdo, who collapsed in the match Libertadores Cup between São Paulo and its team, Nacional de Uruguay.

Leftwhich has already completed more than five days in the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital of Sao Paulois in critical condition and the doctors’ report is not very encouraging. “He depends on mechanical ventilation, with a critical neurological condition,” they said at the clinic.

Juan Izquierdo, from Nacional, transferred by ambulance. Photo:AFP Share

Izquierdo was diagnosed with arrhythmia 10 years ago

The doctors’ initial diagnosis states that the Uruguayan suffered a cardiac arrest “of undetermined onset, secondary to an arrhythmia,” a problem that has him battling between life and death.

TO Juan Izquierdowhen he was 17 years old, he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia when he was playing for Cerro, 10 years ago, confirmed the National Director of Sport of Uruguay, Sebastian Bauza.

Cardiac arrhythmias are beginning to raise alarm in the world of football, as a problem of this magnitude can end the career of a professional footballer and is becoming the silent enemy of players.

Agüero left football due to arrhythmia

In 2021, Sergio ‘El Kun’ Aguero He experienced a worrying episode during a match against Barcelona in Spain. The Argentine suffered severe chest pain and had to be substituted. Days later, it was revealed that he had suffered cardiac arrhythmia, which meant he could no longer play high-intensity sports.

“It is a very difficult time. My health comes first and you know why I have made this decision. So I was in good hands with the doctors, who have opted for the best decision for me and that was to stop playing. I wanted to tell you that I did everything possible to see if there was any hope, but there hasn’t been much,” said the Argentine striker, who decided to retire from professional football to take care of his health, in tears.

Another worrying case of a professional footballer was known this Tuesday. The doctors at Huracán detected the player Juan Cruz Komar an arrhythmia and will have to stay away from the courts for a long time.

Kun Agüero, the day he announced his retirement. Photo:Efe Share

The defender, who arrived at Huracán a month ago, will have to undergo therapy and in the next few hours the termination of his contract with Globo will be confirmed in order to focus on his recovery. The 28-year-old player has not yet decided whether he will undergo surgery.

Juan Pablo Costabel, a doctor specializing in heart problems, told Infobae a few years ago that “arrhythmias in athletes could be more or less dangerous and can put their lives at risk to a greater or lesser extent.”

How to recognize cardiac arrhythmia?

Cardiac arrhythmia is a problem with the rhythm of the heartbeat. In some cases, it is because the heart beats too fast, in others too slow. Less than 60 beats per minute is considered bradycardia, and a rate of more than 100 beats per minute is considered tachycardia.

Your doctor may do a test called an electrocardiogram that records your heartbeat to see if it is irregular. Photo:iStock Share

According to medical reports, there are people who can be born with an arrhythmia, which is known as a congenital problem. However, doctors explain that stress, consumption of alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, tobacco products and some medications can cause this condition.

“People who are at higher risk, the doctor explained, are those with untreated hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic cardiovascular diseases, alcohol and tobacco consumption, and family history. Arrhythmias may or may not trigger serious episodes,” said Mario Fitz Maurice, head of Arrhythmias at the Rivadavia Hospital in Buenos Aires, to Infobae.

People who suffer from arrhythmia may experience rapid or slow heartbeats, chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, and even fainting. The Cleveland Clinic in the United States explains that there are treatments to treat arrhythmia such as therapies, surgery, or medication.

