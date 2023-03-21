He fell ill under the eyes of the instructor and his classmates: a 55-year-old massage therapist from Bassano Bresciano died in a gym in Verolanuova during a spinning class, despite the immediate intervention of the rescuers.

His heart stopped and the social and health workers were unable to get him started again. His name was Angelo Paolo Pavoni, together with his sister Monica he ran the SaluteBenessere studio in Bassano Bresciano, specialized in physiokinesitherapy and physiotherapy: a well-known activity in the town, which made him a well-known character.

“The news of his death shocked the entire community. I for one, when they told me, I was stunned – declares the mayor Michele Sbaraini – he was in perfect physical shape, also by virtue of his profession, for which he received continuous certificates of esteem from many quarters. Patients from outside the province and from outside the region also came to his office ”. Angelo had graduated in massage-physiotherapy at the school of the Maggiore hospital in Cremona. He leaves behind a wife and son.

“I am close to the family, which in this period has been tried several times by pain – concludes Sbaraini – The mother had also recently died, therefore Monica Pavoni suffered two serious deaths in a short distance of time. All of Bassano clings to her and Angelo’s other family members”.