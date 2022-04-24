Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Three policewomen from Austria save Baby’s life. © LPD Vienna

The situation was serious! A three-week-old baby was convulsing and could hardly breathe. Three policewomen from Austria react immediately.

Vienna – The mother did not know what to do and called the emergency number. Her three-week-old baby was in extremely critical condition. Three policewomen were able to prevent a cardiac arrest through their first aid measures.

Baby suddenly stops breathing in the policewoman’s arms

The infant was “convulsing and obviously struggling to breathe” when officers arrived at the scene, police said in Vienna, Austria. The emergency services immediately took the baby out of the mother’s arms to begin relief efforts. The infant was placed prone on a police officer’s forearm to check the heartbeat. It got slower and slower and suddenly stopped.

Police officers save baby “controlled pain stimulus” from cardiac arrest

Through “a controlled pain stimulus,” the boy cried out and began breathing normally again. In order to relieve the pressure on the airways, the infant was left in a prone position “in the forearm position” until the Vienna professional rescue service arrived, the report says. Subsequently, emergency services from the Viennese professional rescue service and an emergency doctor took over further medical care. The baby and mother were taken to a hospital. The rapid intervention of the police officers prevented a cardiac arrest and subsequent resuscitation. The initially feared use of a defibrillator was not necessary.

Policewomen visit baby in hospital

The emergency occurred on March 25 in the evening hours. The little boy was hospitalized for several days. On Saturday there was a reunion with the baby and his family. The joy of the officials at the reunion was great. The “young man” is now doing well again. The three gave the little one a police teddy bear when they visited. His family thanked him for the “great work of the police officers”. (ml)

Report of a dramatic case Merkur.de: An 18-year-old collapses at a party – cardiac arrest – but three young boys bravely intervene.