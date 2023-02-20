“Mom, run, take the field, Alessandro is dying, he is no longer breathing”: Beatrice Passaglia, a 54-year-old professional nurse, promptly intervened to help a 27-year-old suffering from cardiac arrest, called by her son, a teammate of the unfortunate victim.

She ran down from the stands of the Ribolla stadium, in the province of Grosseto, and coordinated the rescue operations for the young man lying on the ground. “You give him CPR, I take care of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation,” he told two managers who were on the pitch.

After twenty minutes Alessandro Mori reopened his eyes: “I understood that he was safe and I jokingly told him that he finally woke up because I had kissed him on the mouth, like in fairy tales”.

Everyone on the pitch had burst into tears, there was fear that he might not make it. Passaglia, a former city councilor in Suvereto, in the province of Livorno, retraced those excited moments: “It’s not true, it’s not just me. We worked as a team with the president of Suvereto Calcio, Roberto Daiqui and the coach of Ribolla Filippo Galeotti. I gave them the rhythm of the massage, but they were exceptional and without their intervention I could not have done it alone”.

After the rescue, the woman had hours of fame: “Which also seems exaggerated to me – she underlines – because the presence of the defibrillator and a health worker, also there by chance, who knew how to use it was fundamental. Of course, cardiac massage and breathing were also fundamental”.

The 27-year-old is hospitalized in the Grosseto hospital in sub-intensive care. “She’s fine – says the nurse – this morning she called me and thanked me. She even called her mom. She was moved and so was I because saving a person’s life is the most beautiful thing there is ”.