Published on Resuscitation the first worldwide shared recommendations, drawn up by Ilcor, on how to teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation at school

The development of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills can begin as early as age 4 and continue as children get older, so that by age 10 they can be able to perform effective chest compressions on training dummies. the indication that emerges from the recommendations drawn up by the three main scientific resuscitation societies THE HEART (International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation, born in 1992 as a technical table of the main scientific organizations on resuscitation), ERC extension (European resuscitation council, the European scientific society that promotes guidelines on cardiac arrest) e AHA (American Heart Association), published today in Resuscitation.

Cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting is a leading cause of death worldwide. Survival rates vary between 2% and 20% globally and are particularly low without immediate recognition and action by those on the scene. Cardiac arrest cuts off the oxygen supply to the brain, and brain damage can occur within five minutes unless action is taken to help the sufferer. The most effective way to prevent brain damage is to restore the oxygen supply by immediately initiating first aid maneuvers (the basic life support, Bls i.e. Basic life support), which mainly includes strong and rapid chest compressions and, if possible, ventilation and defibrillation. If those witnessing the illness are able to start and continue the BLS until the arrival of the emergency services (112/118 in Italy), the chances of survival and of avoiding long-term brain damage increase significantly.

According to Ilcor recommendations, even if children are too small or too young to perform effective chest compression, can start learning the steps and rhythm for proper cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and get to know AED

(automatic external defibrillators). The research showed impressive results in boosting community preparedness to deal with dramatic events such as cardiac arrest, as school-age children share what they are learning with their families, friends and neighbors.

Why turn to children The review found that School-age children are highly motivated to learn life-saving maneuvers and often multiply their training by passing on what they have learned to others. Student training has become a key element to increase the number of people ready to perform CPR when cardiac arrest occurs outside of a hospital and potentially increase CPR and cardiac arrest survival rates globally, it points out Bernd W. Bttiger Chairman of the group that drafted the recommendations. This research review aims to urge physicians, policy makers, local school officials, and the general public to take action in the event of a cardiac emergency When possible.

The first document shared worldwide This is an international statement, a worldwide recommendation by Ilcor on what are the best practices to teach children what to do in case of cardiac arrest in different areas of interest: from education to BLS, to which tools to use. the first time it happens. Eighteen experts in resuscitation, half European and as many from the rest of the world, over the last year they have worked together to build an assessment of all the evidence published in the world up to six months ago on the subject and draw up recommendations on the basis of these, he explains Frederick Semeraroelected president of Erc who together with Professor Bttiger coordinated the European works. The purpose of this document to be a world reference for everything that has to do with the teaching of cardiopulmonary resuscitation BLS (Basic life support) in schools.

The content The recommendations touch on all points: from recognition of cardiac arrest how to call the emergency number; by the frequency and depth of chest compressions mouth-to-mouth ventilation; from the use of AEDs (automatic external defibrillators); from the evaluation of the theory learned at the most suitable age to start the Bls; give it

innovative tools for enhanced learning

from technology and social media to BLS education; from the length of training sessions and group size to the use of training dummies and the multiplier effect; from who should teach to curriculum integration Kids Save Lives in school curricula to the role of public campaigns.

In Europe, Erc will send these recommendations to the European Community. In Italy, Irc will send them to the various Ministries concerned. Each Council will do so, declining it according to the peculiarities of its own country, replies Semeraro. And how has it progressed so far? So far everyone has done so by following the available scientific evidence, without an internationally shared reference guide. Given that most cardiac arrests outside a hospital occur at homeIt’s important for all family members to understand what to do if someone has cardiac arrest, points out Comilla Sasson, a member of the statement-writing committee and vice president for science and innovation at the American Heart Association. Developing skills at a young age that are steadily strengthened throughout the school years has the potential to educate generations of students and their parents on how to respond to cardiac arrestgive chest compressions and rescue breaths, use an AED, and ultimately increase survival.

In Italy, the law has existed for three years but remains unapplied Here, the teaching of first aid in schools has become compulsory with the law of 4 August 2021 n.116 which for 650 days after approval, it still remains a dead letter because the implementing decrees have not been published In addition to the obligation to educate students, teachers and school staff, the legislation also provides the obligation to install a defibrillator for various highly frequented places (such as swimming pools, gyms, schools, offices and stations), in addition to the

legal protection of the bystander who uses the AED

to save a person suffering from cardiac arrest. Where are we? We have begun an activity of communication with the relevant ministrieswhich are those of Health and Education, to try to guide the process of implementation and implementation of the law 116 towards a model which, also in the light of these new scientific evidences, is actually feasible and that it can produce in the long run in schools what other countries such as Denmark have shown us to be effective let us know Andrea Scapigliativice president of Irc.

The proposal: compulsory teaching also at driving school Ten days ago, in a conference at the European Parliament, European driving schools association (EFA, the association of European driving schools) and Erc have invited all the member states of the European Community and not only toCarry out awareness campaigns towards institutions to make BLS training mandatory during the acquisition of the B driving license. According to a survey carried out by Efa and Erc, only in fifteen countries out of thirty-four (44%) in Europe and Great Britain, citizens are obliged to follow a Bls course to obtain a category B driving licence.