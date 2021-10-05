Briton had a cardiac arrest during his sleep and survived thanks to his wife who, upon hearing his loud snoring, tried to wake him up, but couldn’t. According to the British website Wales Online, Jennifer Dunne was awakened in the early hours of the morning by her husband Geraint’s “roaring” snoring and panicked when she couldn’t wake him.

She decided to call the Welsh emergency services – they live in the city of Cardiff – as she thought her 39-year-old husband had died, the website says.

+ Marijuana May Cause Heart Attacks in Young Adults, Study Says

The first responder asked Jennifer to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which she performed alone for eight minutes until the ambulance arrived. All this happened while the couple’s daughter, Gwen, just 2 years old, was sleeping in the next room, reveals Wales Online.

The ambulance team used the defibrillator on Geraint 15 times to reset his heart, according to the Welsh website. He was then taken to hospital, where he remained in hospital for a month (the incident took place in August).

“There are no words to say how grateful I am, not just to Jennifer for the resuscitation, but to the call attendant, the ambulance team, everyone. Thanks to them, I have a second chance at life”, says the Briton, quoted by Wales Online.

On the website, Jennifer Dunne says that waking up to the sound of her husband’s snoring was something she was already used to. “[Desta vez] I tried to wake him up but couldn’t and assumed he was sound asleep. It wasn’t until I went to the bathroom and went back to the bedroom that I realized something was very wrong. Then I called the emergency room”, says the Welsh woman.

Doctors who saw Geraint at the hospital suspect that myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) has led to cardiac arrest.

He has since received an implantable cardiodefibrillator (like a pacemaker), which sends electrical pulses to the heart muscle if it detects an abnormal beat.

