A simple gas, Argon, could radically change the prospects for recovery in people in cardiac arrest: it would be able to preserve the brains of patients as much as possible, greatly limiting neurological damage and significantly improving the recovery of cognitive functions. An ad hoc study is underway at the Milan Polyclinic to demonstrate this and the first patient in the world has just been treated with Argon, announces the IRCCS in via Sforza. It is a man of about 60 years, who after a week of hospitalization has already returned home “in perfect condition”, according to the doctors. In spite of the statistics according to which, on the other hand, in Italy only 8% of patients survive a cardiac arrest without serious neurological outcomes or without disabilities.

The idea of ​​using Argon to treat patients in cardiac arrest – explain from the Milanese Polyclinic – has been the subject of scientific studies since 2012. The ‘light bulb’ was turned on by Giuseppe Ristagno, anesthetist of the Department of Anesthesia-Reanimation and Emergency – urgency directed by Antonio Pesenti, who has also been collaborating for some time with the Mario Negri Irccs Institute of Pharmacological Research. Ristagno developed the first insights into the Argon together with Silvio Garattini and Roberto Latini of Mario Negri, and started animal experiments, which have already produced very promising results. Now, after 10 years of scientific research, it has finally been possible to start experimentation on humans and the first data already seem to confirm the validity of the idea.

“After a cardiac arrest – underlines Ristagno, who is also associate professor of Anesthesia at the State University of Milan – a serious lack of oxygen is generated which, among other things, endangers our neurons, immediately sending them into suffering. our studies on animal models we have seen that mortality after cardiac arrest was 70%; treating the subjects with Argon gas, on the other hand, the percentages were reversed: 70% of the animals survived, with a complete neurological recovery. this is extraordinarily important to have started the experimentation of Argon on humans: if confirmed, this new technique has the potential to revolutionize the treatment and outcomes of cardiac arrest “.

The name of the Argon – recalled by the Polyclinic of Milan – derives from the Greek word ‘argos’ which means lazy. It is in fact an inert gas, in the sense that it is extremely stable and reacts unwillingly with other chemical elements. It makes up nearly 1% of our atmosphere, so it is very abundant in nature and extremely cheap to use. But if it’s so inert, how does it protect the neurons? “It has been discovered – underlines Ristagno – that in reality this gas has a direct action on the membranes of the mitochondria, which are the ‘energy centers’ of all our cells. When there is a lack of oxygen, the mitochondria in neurons are the first to go into suffering, subsequently leading to the death of the cells that contain them. Argon, on the other hand, appears to make mitochondria more resistant to temporary oxygen deficiencies. In practice, it protects neurons and gives them precious time, so that they can overcome the consequences of cardiac arrest as unscathed as possible “.

The study just started at the Polyclinic is phase 1-2 (there are 4 phases for the authorization of a new therapy, and normally all take several years together). For the next few months – announce IRCCS – experts will use this gas on 50 well-selected patients, to demonstrate the feasibility of this innovative treatment, as well as to investigate its effectiveness. “The idea is to continue the study also in collaboration with other structures, to accelerate the recruitment of patients and verify the effectiveness of this therapy: we expect an improvement in neurological recovery of up to 40% in humans, compared to untreated patients. “, Ristagno estimates.

“Our job is to bring basic research to the patient’s bed and this study shows it really well – comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milanese Polyclinic – The impact of cardiac arrest on the patient, on his family and on the health system and social life is enormous: not only because of the costs linked to long hospitalization, the consequent disabilities and long-term therapies. But also because the whole family is overwhelmed in its daily life, with a considerable cost also from a psychological point of view. In Italy every a year there are 60 thousand cardiac arrests. For this reason, being able to protect the brain as much as possible from such serious damage can radically change the prospects for treatment for an unfortunately still very common event “.