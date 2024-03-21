Cardiac amyloidosis is a serious disease in which abnormal proteins (amyloids) build up in the heart muscle and impair heart function. Since the disease leads to serious complications such asheart failure and, in many cases, death if untreated, early diagnosis is essential to start treatment in time.

The results of the study have just been published in The Lancet Digital Health.

New diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis with AI

An international research team led by MedUni Vienna has now developed and tested an artificial intelligence system that can be used to automatically and reliably detect cardiac amyloidosis.

The new AI system was developed and validated using datasets from 16,000 patients undergoing scintigraphy examination at nine institutions in Europe and Asia, including the Vienna General Hospital, between 2010 and 2020. Scintigraphy is a nuclear medicine procedure used to diagnose cancer, thyroid, kidney, and heart diseases, among other things.

The new artificial intelligence tool created as part of the research work led by Christian Nitsche (Department of Medicine II of MedUni Vienna) and Marcus Hacker (Department of Biomedical Imaging and Image-Guided Therapy of MedUni Vienna) is able to automatically recognize cardiac amyloidosis during a scan, thus allowing recognition significantly accelerating the diagnosis.

The AI ​​application was not only developed as part of a large-scale study, but its accuracy was also tested against the diagnostic performance of doctors. “We found that the system can recognize cardiac amyloidosis as reliably as medical experts,” report lead authors Clemens Spielvogel and David Haberl from the Department of Biomedical Imaging and Image-Guided Therapy at MedUni Vienna.

The research team also analyzed the possible correlations between the diagnoses made by the artificial intelligence system and the occurrence of heart failure and the risk of death. Patients undergoing scans in whom the AI ​​system predicts cardiac amyloidosis were found to have double the risk of death and more than 17 times the risk of heart failure compared to patients without such a result.

Cardiac amyloidosis is a rare and often late diagnosed, but serious disease that can hide, for example, behind heart failure, more often than previously thought. In 2020, disease-modifying therapies that can halt the progression of cardiac amyloidosis were approved for the first time in the European Union. However, since existing protein deposits and thus the disease cannot be reversed, an early and precise diagnosis plays an important role for patients.

“In the future, our findings and the technology we have developed could enable cardiac amyloidosis screening among all patients undergoing scans, with the AI ​​system evaluating the image data in parallel with doctors,” he says Clemens Spielvogel.

Nuclear medicine bone scan study identifies prevalence and outcomes of cardiac amyloidosis

One study determined that approximately 3% of all patients undergoing bone scans have markers of cardiac amyloidosis, which can lead to heart failure and increased mortality. Published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine, this research is among the first of its kind to identify the prevalence and outcomes of cardiac amyloidosis in the general population.

Cardiac amyloidosis is a disease in which amyloid deposits take the place of normal heart tissue, causing the heart to thicken and stiffen. Previously thought to be a rare condition, recent diagnostic advances and awareness of the disease have led to an increasing number of cases of cardiac amyloidosis. Treatment of cardiac amyloidosis is most effective when administered in the early stages of the disease. If left untreated, cardiac amyloidosis can lead to heart failure and death.

“Patients undergoing a bone scan (a nuclear medicine bone scan) may have high levels of cardiac radiotracer uptake (known as DPD) as an incidental finding, indicating the presence of cardiac amyloidosis,” noted Christian Nitsche, MD, PhD , cardiologist. in training and intermediate researcher at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria and University College London, United Kingdom.

“In this large-scale study we sought to estimate the prevalence of cardiac amyloidosis in the general population based on bone scans and to investigate the associated findings.”

A total of 17,387 scans from 11,527 subjects were analyzed in the study, including both cardiac and non-cardiac references. All patients underwent DPD bone scanning and the scans were analyzed by nuclear medicine professionals. Visual assessments classified the scans as grade 0 (no DPD uptake), grade 1 (low-grade DPD uptake), and grade 2/3 (confirmed cardiac amyloidosis).

Among all subjects, 3.3% had some level of DPD uptake (1.8% grade 1 and 1.5% grade 2/3). A prevalence of 1 in 50 among non-cardiac patients and 1 in 5 among patients undergoing cardiac care has been reported.

There was a significant increase in the prevalence of DPD uptake with increasing age, and age-associated comorbidities (such as arterial hypertension, coronary heart disease, and impaired renal function) were also more prevalent in patients with DPD uptake.

After a median follow-up of six years, nearly 30% of subjects died, with cardiovascular death accounting for 8.9% of mortality. Additionally, 1.5% of patients were hospitalized for heart failure during the follow-up period. Patients with grade 2/3 DPD uptake had a 3.5 times greater risk of hospitalization for heart failure compared to those with grade 0 uptake.

“In the face of worse outcomes and given the availability of new therapeutic options for cardiac amyloidosis, efforts should be maximized to reliably diagnose DPD uptake,” said Andreas Kammerlander, MD, PhD, cardiologist at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria.

“Patients with DPD uptake should therefore be referred to a cardiology specialist for further evaluation, as an early diagnosis may offer a window of opportunity to initiate treatments for cardiac amyloidosis.

Kammerlander also spoke about the potential future of automated detection of cardiac amyloidosis. “With the advent of new tracers with high diagnostic accuracy, the diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis could be established in a purely non-invasive way in the future.

With the help of machine learning algorithms, automated detection of cardiac amyloidosis based only on planar imaging may represent another possible milestone in the field of molecular imaging.”

Cardiac amyloidosis: why early diagnosis and targeted treatment are important

Amyloidosis occurs when the body produces abnormal proteins that bind together to form a substance called amyloid. Amyloids can be deposited in any tissue or organ, including the heart, kidneys, liver and nerves. When it occurs in the heart, it is called cardiac amyloidosis.

Dr. Martha Grogan, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and director of the Cardiac Amyloid Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, explains what cardiac amyloidosis is, why knowing the type of amyloid is critical to treatment, and what's inside horizon to help patients with this rare condition.

When amyloid builds up in the heart muscle, it causes a thickening of the heart wall and disrupts heart function. It reduces the heart's ability to fill with blood between beats, resulting in less blood pumping with each beat and higher pressures in the heart chambers.

“The heart is the most important abnormality in amyloidosis because, if the heart is affected, that is the determining factor in how the patient will behave and what their prognosis will be,” says Dr. Grogan.

“This is why cardiac amyloidosis is so important to recognize and treat as early as possible. The key thing, once a doctor suspects the presence of amyloid, is that it is a medical emergency.”

Three types of amyloids can affect the heart:

Light-chain amyloid is produced in the bone marrow, progresses rapidly, and has the worst prognosis.

Wild-type transthyretin (TTR) amyloid is produced in the liver and is the most common. This type typically occurs in men over 60, however women can also develop this condition.

Hereditary transthyretin amyloid is caused by a genetic mutation and is considered rare, except in black Americans. Not everyone who has the genetic variation will have the condition.

Dr. Grogan says amyloidosis is difficult to diagnose. At first there are no symptoms. Subsequently, symptoms often mimic other conditions.

“We need to get to the bottom of this: does the patient really have amyloidosis or not? And then, we do a series of tests. We need to understand for sure what type of amyloid it is. We can't make assumptions. to which type because treatment completely depends on the type,” says Dr. Grogan.

For light chain amyloidosis, treatment is directed at the bone marrow and may include chemotherapy or a stem cell transplant with the patient's own cells. Treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis aims to stabilize or reduce the amount of amyloid produced by the liver.

Clinical trials of drugs that will try to actively clear amyloid from the heart are underway, but they have not yet been approved. However, Dr. Grogan says the future looks bright.

“These new drugs are really exciting. In fact, this area of ​​amyloidosis research is truly an explosion, there is so much to be done. We went from very few options to many options. We need to continue testing and studying them,” says Dr. Grogan.