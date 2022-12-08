Cardi B has gone through the operating room many times to touch up her body to her liking, and as an expert in plastic surgery she has some advice to give. The 30-year-old rapper recently appeared in a live video on your instagram account and warned his 140 million followers about the need to do research before undergoing cosmetic interventions. “In August I had surgery and removed 95% of my biopolymers… They are injections in the ass. It was a really crazy process”, explained the interpreter of WAP.

“When I was 20 years old, I started working in a club of striptease urban. And in the clubs striptease urban you had to have a big ass ”, explained the singer, who has never hidden her past. “I felt insecure. It took me back to high school. So I had surgery on my ass.” A decade later, the rapper has decided to correct that mistake and has spoken about it openly so that no one else makes it: “All I am going to say is that if you are young, if you are 19, 20, 21 years old, and you look too skinny, and you’re like’GMO I don’t have enough fat to put on my ass’; do not resort to injections.”

Gluteoplasties —the increase in volume of the buttock through the infiltration of fat— are increasingly common throughout the world. In a recent report on SFashion, Isabel Moreno, president of the Spanish Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, calculated that we are approaching “an increase of around 50% in demand, also in Spain.” A report which he published in 2017 in the magazine Aesthetic Surgery Journal explained that these interventions have a relatively low risk, but higher than that of other aesthetic operations. Of nearly 199,000 gluteal graft procedures, 32 patients died from fat embolism.

In the recent book Butts: A Backstory (which could be translated as Back Story of Butts) journalist Heather Radke explains how contemporary culture has become obsessed with this part of the female anatomy. Radke points to 2014 as the high point of mainstream media obsession, thanks to phenomena like the belfies (something like butt selfies), the twerking and the fascination with characters like Nicki Minaj, the Kardashian clan or Cardi B herself.

The New York artist has never shied away from discussing her experiences with plastic surgery. She confirmed a recent rhinoplasty, two breast augmentations and liposuction in 2019 after the birth of her first daughter. She even claimed that she had given herself illegal silicone injections for $800 in a basement in 2014. Cardi B is not critical of these interventions and is not ashamed of them either. As early as 2021, she said they make her feel more confident in herself. However, she does recommend looking closely at how and where to get them done.

Cardi B, beyond a planetary success singer – in 2019 she became the first solo woman to win the Grammy for best rap album – is famous for not mincing words. Her confrontations with colleagues like Madonna or Nicki Minaj have been sounded. Currently, the rapper has two children, Wave, 15 months old, and Kulture, four years old, the result of her intermittent relationship with the singer Offset.

He had a difficult adolescence that he talks about openly in his Instagram live streams. At 16, she ran away from her New York home and joined the Bloods street gang. She soon after found herself broke and involved in an abusive relationship. she became stripper, a profession he practiced for five years. He also practiced prostitution and in a video from the past he came to confess that he used drugs and robbed some clients. “I did good or bad things, but necessary to survive,” she said when the clip went viral, in 2019. “There are rappers who glorify violence, murder, drugs or robbery. I’ve never glorified things that I did in that life, I’ve never brought out that kind of thing in my music because I’m not proud of it and I think it’s my responsibility not to glorify it. At that time I made the decisions I did because I had very limited options. I am thankful for being able to get out of that, but many women have not been able to”.