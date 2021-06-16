During the last few weeks, Fast and furious 9 It has captured the main international media reports due to its strong performance at the box office outside its home country. The film has positioned itself in the first places in Asia. In fact, it has become the most-watched foreign film in South Korea in 2021.

With that in mind, the feature film is shaping up to be the next blockbuster in the franchise. This reception is related -in part- to the great stars that make up its cast. However, one of the big surprises for the ninth title of the franchise was the incorporation of Ozuna and Cardi B to the cast.

In that sense, the Bodak Yellow interpreter spoke exclusively with Hola! USA, where he explained that Vin Diesel approached his manager to comment on the project. Faced with this offer, he did not hesitate to respond: “It’s Fast and Furious. Take me there, put me on a plane.

Regarding his role, it is known that the multi-award winning rapper will play Leysa, a fierce woman who is connected to Dominc Toretto’s past. “I think she’s smug and very self-confident. There is a difference between conceited and confident, but I think it really is both and I think it is very competitive. “

“I like the fact that I am representing such a powerful and strong woman. (…) I have a little trick up my sleeve ”, he added.

While Fast and Furious 9 has been released in different parts of the world, the film will be screened in the United States on June 25.

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Toretto to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met, a man who is also ‘Dom’s’ abandoned brother Jakob.