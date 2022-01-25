Rapper Cardi B can count on compensation of 1.11 million euros. A gossip blogger has been convicted by a judge of defamation and slander, American media report. Tasha K was sued by the artist two years ago.
Gossip blogger Tasha K – real name Latasha Kebe – ran a ‘hate campaign with false accusations’ against the rapper, writes Sky News. About Cardi B, known for hits like WAP, Bodak Yellow and I Like It, the YouTuber said she had contracted herpes as a prostitute and was using cocaine. The UnWineWithTashaK channel has 1 million subscribers.
A jury found Kebe liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and causing emotional distress. Cardi B told the court she suffered from anxiety attacks, depression and even considered ending her life.
A jury decided that the gossip blogger was guilty and must pay a million dollars in damages. She also has to pay another $250,000 for the medical costs incurred by the rapper. In total, the blogger owes the artist 1.11 million euros.
You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call toll-free 0800-0113.
