NEW YORK (Reuters) – Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has until March 1 to complete 15 days of mandatory community service for a 2018 assault at a strip club, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday. .

Queens District Attorneys told Reuters that the hearing was a “compliance update” and that the judge had asked Cardi B to appear as she had not completed her 15 days of community service as per her plea agreement.

The artist arrived at the Queens County Criminal Court wearing a tight white dress and a long white coat.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York,” Cardi B’s attorney said in a statement.

Police said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, got into an argument with waitresses at a club. She accused one of them of having an affair with her husband and fellow rapper, Offset.

The 30-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to two counts of assault last year after being accused of starting a fight with two female bartenders, claiming she wanted to be a better example for her children.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said after her September hearing.

(Reporting by Soren Larson and Danielle Broadway)