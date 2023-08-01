American singer Cardi B may get into trouble with the law after throwing a microphone at a fan during a concert, the rapper was charged with battery. This was announced on July 31 by the TV channel fox news.

The incident occurred the day before, July 30, at a concert at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas. In the footage posted online, a member of the audience can be seen throwing a drink at Cardi B while singing Bodak Yellow, causing her to throw a microphone at the fan.

Earlier, on July 7, the case of the beating of singer Britney Spears by the guard of basketball player Victor Vembanyam was dismissed. The material published excerpts from a police report, which says that the guard really pushed the singer’s hand away, but the police concluded that the singer then hit herself.

The incident happened the day before. Then the singer said that the protection of Vembanyama hit her in the face when she wanted to take a picture with the athlete, so they patted him on the shoulder. According to the artist, he hit her so hard that her glasses flew off her face, and she almost fell to the floor.

As the basketball player himself specified, the singer grabbed him “from behind”, which forced the guards to push her away. The fact that it was Spears, Vembanyama found out much later, as he walked into the restaurant without looking back.