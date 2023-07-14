In case you are a BBVA Mexico cardholder, it is important that you know that some deposits or transfers They are being rejected, this is because you have exceeded the movement or amount limit, however, before you panic, here is more information.

According to BBVA, the BBVA Digital Account cards (Basic Libretón) “Thinking about your safety”, they are limited to deposits of 3,000 UDI equivalent already 30,000 IDU the Advanced Digital Account. In this case of exceeding the amount of the 20 movement, the card may be blocked.

The limits of the money that can be transferred online are established to guarantee the security of the client, however they can be modified in two ways: in a branch BBVA or through a BBVA With You Manager.

BBVA office: It is the most traditional method. All you have to do is go to your BBVA branch and request an extension of the limit of your bank transfers.

BBVA With You Manager: A Team of Managers will help you with all the usual branch operations and queries, from bbva.es or the BBVA app. You can request the extension of your transfer limit through the usual channels of communication with him: “My conversations” (available at bbva.es and in the BBVA app), by calling BBVA With You service or directly communicating with him via email.

What is the deposit limit in the savings account?

Deposit accounts are classified into four levels of operation, depending on the requirements for opening an account, as indicated in article 115 of the Law on Credit Institutions of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Level 1 accounts

The basic accounts classified as level 1 They are one of the tools that facilitate the financial inclusion of people who do not have access to a formal financial instrument to carry out transactions. However, despite the fact that they ask for few requirements, they limit the amounts of transactions. In these accounts, the sum of the deposits per month cannot exceed the 750 UDI.

Level 2 accounts

The level 2 accounts They are flexible in the contracting requirements and, in addition, they allow a greater amount of deposits. The total amount of monthly deposits is 3,000 UDI.

Level 3 accounts

On the other hand, in accounts classified as level 3, the sum of payments over the course of a month may not exceed the equivalent of 10 thousand UDIs.

Level 4 accounts

The level 4 accounts they do not have a limit except that the institutions establish a limit with the clients. The bank must keep copies of customer documentation and the opening must be done at the branch.

Knowing the level can help you when opening your account. Well, sometimes it’s very easy to open a online accountHowever, if your income subsequently increases, you will have to go to the branch to open another account, the deposits may be rejected, so it is important to consider how much your monthly income could amount to.