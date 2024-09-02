BushiroadGames And FuRyu they announced Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2inspired by the collectible card game of the same name. The title will be available worldwide starting from next January 30, 2025 on Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be possible to purchase it digitally at price of €69.99. In Japan the game will also receive a physical edition, but it is unclear whether this will also be available in the West.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 – Announcement Trailer

Source: Bushiroad Games, FuRyu away Gematsu