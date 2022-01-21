Martin Cardetti He already feels like one more Santafereño. It already seems to roar. Or at least he bellows, but that’s only on the field, where his team takes shape, the one he wants to fight for the title this semester, because outside, while he tells what his idea and his goal are, he uses brief words, minimal words. , fair and precise. He prefers that his team speak on the court starting this Friday, when it faces La Equidad (6 pm), in its official premiere.

(You may be interested in: Colombian soccer: this is the top 10 of the most expensive players)

Cardetti, 46 years old, Argentine, who is called ‘Chapulín’ and never quite knew why, and who as a striker was a great scorer, still drowns from time to time due to the height of Bogotá, sometimes he gets dizzy, but what really takes his breath away these days is gearing up his team, choosing the best eleven for his debut, and with the pressure of being Santa Fe, the biggest challenge he has had so far as a coach.

Putting together that puzzle has not been easy, but he says that he already has his team in his head, he already draws it in his mind, he does not reveal it, because he wants the fans to find out this Friday how he is going to play. Meanwhile, he spoke to EL TIEMPO about his project, about what he wants, and if he answers briefly, it’s because he’s doing it on the pitch, ready for another training session, preparing for his debut, which he hopes will be perfect.

The time for the premiere has arrived, and there is a lot of expectation because there is a better payroll than last year. How are you facing the debut?

Well, with expectation, eager to start, also with the nervousness that is normal, but eager.

The fans are enthusiastic about the team, what is Santa Fe for this semester?

It will be the consequence of many things, but I think the team is fine, with a lot of desire. I think a competitive team has been put together. We will be there to be in the fight for everything.

Is it the Santa Fe you imagined, the one you wanted?

Yes, obviously one always seeks excellence, but well, it’s the one we wanted, the one we put together, the group got along very well with everything and that’s the most important thing because it’s the players who defend us in every game.

What is missing for the idea to be complete in the scheme?

We have to wait for the games to run, when the team adapts better. Obviously, the competition is missing, which is the truth of everything, and I hope that things turn out the way we thought.

(Also read: Santa Fe: there is an agreement for its reorganization)

Directing Santa Fe is perhaps the highest point in your career as a manager?

Yes, because it’s a big, historic club, with many titles, and that’s why it’s an important step in my career, a very big responsibility and I think I’m up to the task to face it.

What style of play does Cardetti like?

An offensive style, always trying to attack, to have a compact team, but that should not be said, it must be shown.

But tactically what is Santa Fe going to play?

The idea of ​​pressure, the idea of ​​the offensive team, trying to be close to the rival goal, are things that characterize me as a coach. I am in a club with players to do it.

Cardetti with the cardinal shirt, upon his arrival at the club.

Let’s talk about you. He arrives in Colombia as DT through Bogotá FC. What did that step leave him and why did he leave?

A beautiful experience, an opportunity, because we came to show our work, trying to get an important team to open the doors for us like Santa Fe now. And I left because the president made the decision that I leave at the time of losing a game.

Is it a bit of Marcelo Gallardo’s school?

Each one has his idea, his way, obviously Gallardo is for me the best coach today, and one admires everything, but I try to have my idea.

Why do they call him ‘Chapulín’? Which is how we’ve known him for years…

That was put by Mariano Closs (Argentine rapporteur) when I was playing and that’s how I stayed. The truth is I never asked why they put it on me and I wasn’t curious, I have no idea why, ha ha ha.

(Also read: Osvaldo Zubeldía: 40 years since the death of a football legend (opinion))

How is Cardetti as a coach?

Worker, not leaving details to chance, being in every single thing, but we depend on the players who are grasping the idea very well and that is what is important.

You were a scorer, and Santa Fe has been reinforced in the attack with men like Morelo, De la Rosa, is it a sign that the search is to find the goal that was recast for the team last year?

It’s the idea, we have players, Aguirre too, Mier… all with arrivals, with goals, I repeat: the idea of ​​attack is in our heads and I hope things turn out well for us.

Morelo is a symbol of the club. In what state do you find it?

Well, he is adapting again to the height, but well, he is a professional, he came in well physically, he is grasping the football and our idea. Let’s hope that Friday begins to give us joy.

Martín Cardetti was a Deportivo Cali player in 2007.

Which League is Cardetti facing?

To a beautiful championship. All the teams have been reinforced very well, so it is going to be a very competitive tournament.

Do you see a stronger team?

No, all the greats have strengthened well and it will be very competitive.

What did the preseason leave you?

What gives me the best this preseason is the assembly of the group, the football idea, beyond the friendlies, that it could go well or badly, the idea materialized and that is the most important thing. The group is doing great.

(Also read: Real Madrid advanced in the Copa del Rey with a lot of drama)

Do you already have the base team in mind?

We depend on extra things, on covid… It depends a lot on day to day, but I have a competitive team with great players in the positions and we are going to see what fate holds and what we see, but yes, I already have my team in mind .

What is that team? Can you anticipate it?

No, and it is not what they have seen in the preseason, because I never put the starting team.

You debut against La Equidad, what do you know about your rival?

La Equidad is a tough rival, well worked by Alexis García, a long time ago, with his idea. It will be very difficult.

The big clubs have nice things happening right up until the results, whether they are good or not, but I am happy to be in a club like Santa Fe

What do you already know about Santa Fe as a club and what are you up against?

The big clubs have nice things up until the moment of the results, whether they are good or not, but I am happy to be in a club like Santa Fe, the first champion, a very important, big club.

The symbol of Santa Fe is a lion, is Santa Fe going to roar again this year with Cardetti’s cunning?

It is what we are looking for, it is the idea, to put Santa Fe in the positions it deserves.

Are you ready to fight for the title this semester?

Yes, it is the idea. In a big club like Santa Fe, the only thing that works is to fight for the title. It’s what we want.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

More news from Santa Fe

-This is the serious panorama of sexual harassment in Colombian sports

-Steven Alzate, the English soccer player of the Colombian National Team

-Newcastle raised the offer and Duván Zapata is closer to England