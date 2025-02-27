The co -founder of Podemos and politicalologist, Juan Carlos Monedero, has denounced, in a generic way, the “It was lies and Fakes News“that “unfortunately they do not always find a wall on the left.” This has been transferred in an opinion article in written format and on video published on the web SinEmbargo in the air From Mexico, shared in its Telegram channel, in which it resorts to a multitude of literary references and the political context in Latin America.

He also spends that politics is the “place of maximum generosity”, but at the same time of “maximum vileness”, where he is capable of “Burning friends at the stake in order to bloom.” He also reports that one of the forms of persecution has to do with “civil death”, to later assert that “both cowards and liars are people who do not know that the truth is revolutionary.”

Monedero in this article alludes to the novel Doctor Fausto, by Thomas Mann, who sees as a metaphor of Germany’s collapse under Nazism. And to the thread sentence that “Politics is full of small ‘Faustos’ doctors, capable of burning their friends in the stake in order to bloom. “” They are like those pigeons that need to defecate to raise their gallinaceous flight. “

Precisely, this Wednesday it has been known that The Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) has decided to replace it Until new notice coinciding with a low period after having an investigation after a denunciation of a student for alleged sexual harassment. In turn, Podemos reported last week that he received two testimonies in 2023 about alleged sexual violence by Monedero, choosing to depart from the activities of the party and ceasing to summon the acts of purple formation.

Ambition and “dark pacts”

It also states that “One of the forms of that persecution always has to do with civil death”. “They are the owners of the great media and sow infusions so that the people stop trusting their leaders. They did it with Lula and, without evidence, they put 560 days in jail to leave the free path to Bolsonaro,” he adds.

Then, he resorts back to Mann’s book to sentence that in politics “Ambition can lead to individuals or nations to make dark pacts, sacrificing fundamental values ​​for momentary success. “Apart, he warns that” a politician who sacrifices the truth for power suffers consequences. “

“And you do not have the slightest doubt that they will make him flying the flags of virtue. Of course, some politicians are willing to compromise their moral principles, their ethics and even the stability of their nation in order to achieve power or stay in it. They can accept alliances with radical groups, manipulate truth or destroy their opponents in order to achieve your goals, “says Monedero.





In addition, he refers to the politician Giulio Andreotti to indicate that in politics “there were brothers of the soul, great friends, inseparable friends, friends, enemies, irreconcilable enemies and party partners.” “I was not missing, because, often, You collide more with your own companions than with those of the other games“, he says, to add that in Spain there is a saying that says” small people, large hell “, a way of saying that” when we all know each other is not necessarily better. “

“In small villages, The members of the same party compete for a small position, and there the knives and carbines come out. Give it a cargo and see how Juanillo is like. But as you level up, the ambition also rises, and the price that some are willing to pay to reach a position is going up, “reflects the co -founder of Podemos.