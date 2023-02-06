The morning of last Wednesday the 1st, the government Secretary, Adán Augusto López, met briefly with the head of advisers in the Palace, Lazaro Cardenas Batel, to convey a sorry of President López Obrador before the accusations expressed during the “morning” the day before against his father, the Engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas.

Almost immediately, Lazarus He was urged from within the team itself to send a note to the President in which he had to rule out any offense against the family in the face of the presidential insults. According to inquiries from this space in sources close to the episode, the letter was sent.

Lazarus, presented by the man from Tabasco in August 2018, as a future member of his office or “kitchen cabinet”, he has a political career dominated by the grays since his foray into the PRI, at the age of 18, after which he was taken by the parent hand to enter the PRD when it was founded in 1989, and then Brunette (2017). He has been governor, senator and representative, with a more than modest significance.

Son of “the engineer”, as the world of politics identifies him; Grandson of “General” Lázaro Cárdenas del Río -the most admired president after Juárez and Madero-, Cárdenas Batel has been mentioned for recent months as a probable bishop to be projected, from the Palace, for a presidential candidacy for the Party of the Revolution Democrática (PRD), which would thus break its weakened alliance with PRI and PAN.

We will soon know if this ex-junior of the Cárdenas was a key axis in the new episode in the checkered history that Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas and López Obrador have shared for 35 years, both protagonists of upward turns in the presence of the left. Due to its potential to express itself in a politically explosive way in the future, it is interesting to investigate the most recent page of this plot, which occurred just a week ago, which left the mark of humiliation on the face of the veteran Michoacán caudillo.

In a recount of the damage caused by the non-relationship of these two figures in the country’s modern politics, he will highlight what happened just 10 years ago, in December 2013. Perhaps it is one of the stories of greatest grievance -of the thousands that seem to accumulate – by López Obrador.

In the early morning of December 3, 2013, the now President of the Republic was hospitalized as an emergency with an ongoing heart attack. In the previous days he had planned a show of political force with a siege on the Senate to challenge the energy reform of the Peña Nieto government. The Tabasco native had the participation of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, but he canceled almost at the last minute, which caused other figures to leave. In the opinion of those close to him, López Obrador’s anger was enormous and could have precipitated the heart attack that put his life at risk.

These episodes just add up. On the afternoon of Tuesday the 31st, the “Mexicolectivo” initiative was presented, subscribed to by thousands of media outlets (some partisans, the majority without a party). The call was supported by a text of initial proposals –“Starting point”, it was called- which included the focus of a recent book by Cárdenas Solórzano: “For a progressive democracy. Debate on the present for a better future”.

This working group met for at least the previous 18 months, even in the middle of the pandemic, with the physical or virtual presence of the Michoacan, according to testimonies from other top-level participants. With the presentation event in sight, this space was told, Cárdenas reviewed the document and agreed that the respective agenda would close with a message from him.

Since the previous Thursday or Friday, even Saturday and Sunday, there were signs -especially calls and messages never answered- that “the engineer” had changed his mind, either due to last-minute external pressure, or due to a health fragility imposed because he is 88 years old…, or simply because the lineage of the Cárdenas have a hermetic style –“La Esfinge”, they nicknamed the general- and in some way, they have shown doubts at crucial hours. They could be taken for the Hamlets of modern Mexico.

The “Mexicolectivo” presentation before the political society left perplexity, skepticism and, in general, a bad taste in the mouth. In the closing message, Cárdenas was replaced at the last minute by Patricia Mercado.

The current balance leaves a stain on the image that Cárdenas Solórzano will hardly allow his legacy to mark in these final hours of his political career. He has a legend on his shoulders that it would be unthinkable for him to die like this. Those who do not see the new episode of this story of shocks will not live long ([email protected]).