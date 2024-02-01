The Colombia U-23 National Team has starred in one of the Pre-Olympic Tournaments of its history: it lost the three games played (3-0 against Ecuador, 2-0 against Brazil and 1-0 against Venezuela), it has not been able to score a goal and it was eliminated from the final phase prematurely.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz, sensational: new great goal with Liverpool, against Chelsea

The biggest point in the crisis and the bad image that the Colombia selection He is the technical director Hector Cardenaswho has not been able to find out how the equipment works.

Brazil beat Colombia 2-0 and eliminated them from the Pre-Olympic.

I believe that learning will always be significant and even more so in these types of situations where they help not only the players, but also us as a work group.

Despite being the worst Pre-Olympic Tournament Selection which gives space for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Colombian strategist stated before the match against Bolivia that the championship will serve as learning to face future processes.

“I believe that learning will always be significant and even more so in these types of situations where they help not only the players, but also us as a work group, so that we let's continue rethinking for the future and next processes“he explained.

Also: Lucas González finally found his place: this is his new job in Colombian football

And he added: “About what aspects to take into account when arriving at this type of competition, the men who arrive, the preparation times and the part of continuing to strengthen, which in this way mentally affects the athlete.” It also affects him.”

The Selection This Thursday he has the last opportunity to score points in the Pre-Olympic, so as not to leave blank: he will play against Bolivia, from 6 in the afternoon, on the 5th of the group A.

“Bolivia is a team with a very strong defensive organization, it puts pressure very well at the beginning of the opponent's game, it adapts very well, it looks for partnerships from the middle of the field, we have to be very cautious at the beginning of our game. Also the direct play is how dangerous they are, we must be cautious to avoid being converted at the beginning of the game,” he noted.

Read here: Falcao García, idol forever: Atlético de Madrid fans applaud him, video

The coach regretted the different losses that the team has had since it began to face the championship: “For me that is not something unknown, it is not from now, it is from other times, but today we have fewer players for the competition, we have lost “more players between games.”

Colombia vs. Venezuela in the Pre-Olympic.

He continues to evolve, unfortunately he is not at his full potential.

On the other hand, he talked about the game of Colombia selection and the tactical variants that he has tried in the three games played: “We analyzed variants according to the structure and how we could get there. “We have used that half point, but they are options that we have.”

Finally, he confirmed the withdrawal of Daniel Ruiz for the duel against the Bolivians. The Millonarios player left with a blow to his ankle in the match against the Brazilians.

“He continues to evolve, unfortunately he is not at his full potential and we cannot expose his integrity if he is not one hundred percent.”

Daniel Ruiz and Hector Cardenas Photo: EL TIEMPO and FCF archive

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO