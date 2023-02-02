Yes, surely some remember that Carlos Salinas persecuted Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas since the first half of the 80s of the last century.

A persecution that included electoral fraud in the 1988 presidential election and that marked the beginning of the democratic transition, the birth of the PRD and free, credible and reliable elections since July 1997.

In other words, Cárdenas and a handful of exemplary Mexicans collided head-on with the political and presidential power of Salinas and with this they made possible the fall of the PRI, in 1997 in the capital of the country and at the presidential level in the year 2000.

In all that time –mid-80s and up to the year 2000–, Cárdenas was never intimidated by the power of the presidents in power; De la Madrid, Salinas and Zedillo.

Today, however, history repeats itself but as a grotesque comedy, in the midst of the “burlesque” that López Obrador has turned politics and his six-year administration into.

And it is that that Cárdenas who was persecuted by Salinas, today is persecuted by Obrador, his son-in-law turned into a tyrant worse than Salinas.

Today, that Cuauhtémoc of indomitable principles and total consistency, who did not bow before the presidential power of De la Madrid, Salinas and Zedillo, inexplicably “melted” before the tyrant of Palacio, the vengeful and spiteful Obrador.

What happened? Why the weakness and weakness shown by a Cárdenas that left many disappointed?

It is clear that the lessons of time are relentless and that “The Three Musketeers” is not the same as 20 years later.

Indeed, the “political reasons” that Cárdenas used as an argument to distance himself from the Punto de Partida group are nothing more than the weakness of complicity.

Cárdenas complicity with AMLO?

Yes, the mythical Cuauhtémoc should have backed down not only as a result of Palacio’s flamboyant accusation that placed him on the side of López’s “traitors to the movement” but also because of an argument not only of extraordinary political weight, but also of family affection.

And it is not news to anyone that Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, the son of Cuauhtémoc is, in fact, “the little finger” of the tyrant López.

In other words; It turns out that the blood son of Cárdenas –”Lazarito”, as they call him–, carries the burden of complicity in all the political, economic and social decisions promoted by the tyrant López who, in turn, is the son-in-law of the three-time presidential candidate.

But the most pathetic thing is that today, almost 40 years later, Obrador, the son-in-law of the mythical engineer Cárdenas, assumes the same role as Salinas and not only persecutes the “moral leader of the left” but in 2024 he will attempt an identical fraud. which Salinas ordered against Cárdenas, in 1988.

Curiously, a fraud devised and promoted by Manuel Bartlett in 2024, the architect of the electoral fraud of 1988.

and that’s why the questions

Is not the persecution against Cárdenas launched by López Obrador a gross parody in itself?

Are we not facing a grotesque “burlesque” of Mexican politics and of that headless mess called the “Mexican left”?

And if you have doubts, there is still more. Surely you remember the mythical image in which Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Manuel J Clohutier and Rosario Ibarra de Piedra appeared, in a joint press conference, hours after Salinas’ victory was declared, in July 1988.

The three opposition presidential candidates denounced a scandalous fraud committed by Manuel Bartlett and Carlos Salinas, to the detriment of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas.

Today, 35 years later, the sons of Cárdenas, Clohutier and Rosario Ibarra are not only squires but lackeys of López Obrador.

Worse still, today they are with López Obrador, those who for years have said they were “aggravated” by the 1988 fraud have been co-opted, bought or fanaticized and that, for this reason, they founded the PRD; most of the heirs of the repression of 1968 and 1971 and even not a few of the fakers of the “I are 132”.

Due to political expediency, complicity, corruption and/or unspeakable ambitions, both Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, as well as many “social fighters” and politicians from 1968, 1971, 1988 and 2000 who preached leftist ideals, today defend fascist tyranny. and of the extreme right of AMLO and applaud the return to the populist, repressive and fraudulent governments of Díaz Ordaz, Echeverría and Salinas.

This is how grotesque the cultural failure of the so-called Mexican left, of student movements such as those of 1968 and 1971, and of the democratic transition that began in the 1980s and was catalyzed by the electoral fraud of 1988.

Cultural failure that history will charge López Obrador.

to time.