See, that’s another way to keep labor costs down: putting up a cardboard sign of a police officer with a laser gun. Funnily enough, cardboard signs from police officers seem to work well; people drive less when they see the paper cop And yes, even when people know they are fake. In 2018, the agents were placed in Canada, with many positive results.

The police are testing for two months with the cardboard plates of police officers. Officer Scarecrow, as they call him, immediately gets results: the number of speeding violations at the relevant location is halved in the first week of duty. But even when passers-by are aware that it is a fake police officer, the speeds remain lower.

The police officer’s cardboard sign works well, but not forever

“Perhaps the biggest surprise after being in one place for two weeks is that people still slow down when they see Officer Scarecrow,” a local officer told reporters. CTV News. The speed limit is also exceeded less often the following week. We’ve asked Mr. Scarecrow for a response – we’re still waiting.

How does something like this actually work? When a figure of authority looks at you, you automatically respond. Even if you know he’s fake. According to the video below, that’s because of the part of your brain called the amygdala. This part of the brain makes connections between what your senses see and your emotions.

Incidentally, habituation does slowly occur in the brain. So if you drive past Agent Scarecrow daily, the effect will gradually diminish. If you’re not careful then you’ll have to go to the cardboard judge.