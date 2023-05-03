













Card Shop Bans Adults From Purchasing Pokémon TCG Booster Packs

the letters of Pokémon TCG are in full swing, due to this, many fans want to acquire the trading cards. This caused scalpers to abuse it. We already know what happens in these types of situations. Because of this, Hareruya 2, a store in Akihabara, a shopping mall in central Tokyo, has made the decision to implement new policies to regulate inconsiderate sales.

What was decided is that the letters Pokémon TCG They would only be sold to children. To prevent resellers from getting them, but not only that, the number of packs that can be purchased per user per day has also been reduced.

The sale of cards Pokémon TCG are limited to 10 packages per day.

Source: Pokemon

However, there is also another peculiarity, since it seeks to avoid the acquisition of the Snow Hazard and Clay Burst collections, especially due to their nature of new collection.

The new policy means that students older than high school will not be able to acquire Pokemon TCG.

This is all an attempt to regulate the sale of a precious commodity, so that it is not unfairly capitalized. Let’s see if the new measures manage to improve the buying and selling of the Pokemon TCG.

We recommend: Pokémon TCG: Elite Trainer Box is the best method to start playing

Pokémon TCG: Snow Hazard and Clay Burst Collections

The collections were released on April 14, 2023 in Japan and are made up of 142 cards, without considering the secret ones.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.