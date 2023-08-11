Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 6:47 am

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, told senators this Thursday, 10, that revolving credit on credit cards should be extinguished. According to him, the working group formed by BC, Ministry of Finance and banks to analyze the issue should present a solution within the next 90 days within the scope of the National Monetary Council (CMN).

The revolving credit is a type of credit offered to the consumer when he does not make the full payment of the card bill by the due date. The most common example is the settlement of the so-called minimum invoice amount. The revolving, however, comes into effect when the consumer pays any amount other than the full amount.

The difference between the total amount and what was actually paid becomes a loan. Thus, interest will be charged on the outstanding amount. The average interest rate on revolving credit charged by banks is around 437% per year. Last month, default in the modality was 49.1%.

However, the sector’s understanding is that just the end of the modality, with the debt being automatically paid in installments with lower interest rates, should not be enough to really lower rates. Since 2017, in the second invoice after the consumer uses the revolving credit card, banks are obliged to transfer the debt to an installment plan with lower interest rates. In this modality, the rates today are at 196.1% per annum.

“The solution is moving forward so that there is no longer a revolving credit, that the credit can go straight to installment (monthly), and be a rate around 9% (monthly interest, equivalent to 181% in 12 months)”, he said during a public hearing on the Senate floor.

unrolls

In addition to the working group, the Chamber is also discussing interest on the revolving credit as part of the Desenrola Provisional Measure, a debt renegotiation program for those with a dirty name. The MP’s rapporteur, Deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP), should include in the text a device that would oblige banks to self-regulate on revolving interest rates. In this case, if the banks did not establish a norm within 90 days, they would be obliged to charge a maximum of 8% per month – the ceiling for overdraft fees, another type of credit.

In order to accept self-regulation, however, banks want to limit the payment of card purchases in up to 12 months. The institutions say that interest-free installments and default imply charging higher fees on the credit card.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.