INTI CREATES has announced that it is working on Card-en-Ciel, a new RPG where you fight using a deck of cards. The title is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PCbut at the moment a possible release window has not yet been set.

The game uses roguelike elements and they will be present over 300 unique cards and 50 pieces of music. Players will be able to explore well 10 dungeons, within which it will be possible to obtain new cards to improve your deck. The Muses Card they also add a truly special element, activating very powerful abilities in battle thanks to their songs.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Card-en-Ciel – Announcement Trailer

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu