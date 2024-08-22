INTI CREATES announced the arrival of a demo for his Card-in-Ciel. The version for PC of the demo, available via Steamwill be launched on September 4thwhile the version Nintendo Switch will be available from September 5th.

The demo will allow you to play the first two main dungeons of the final game, as well as one of the tutorial dungeons. Saves can be transferred to the full version of the game. Below is a new gameplay video.

Card-in-Ciel will be available worldwide from next October 24th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Card-en-Ciel – Gameplay trailer

Source: INTI CREATES away Gematsu