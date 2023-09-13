Top-up for the card dedicated to you? When does the Card expire? How does it work? Who is entitled to it? The tool, as is known, was made available to the neediest families to purchase basic food necessities. The requirements are linked to the ISEE.

In total, 500 million euros have been allocated to recognize 1 million and 300 thousand cards, topped up with an amount of 382.50 euros: the card, which can be collected at post offices by the beneficiary or by the person with the delegation, is as many families with ISEE less than 15 thousand euros. Beneficiaries do not need to submit an application: they are identified among citizens belonging to families (made up of at least three people), resident in Italian territory. Holding an ordinary ISEE certification as of May 12, 2023 is an essential selection requirement for access to the contribution.

The cards are operational from July 2023: to activate them it is necessary to make a first payment with the assigned card by 15 September 2023. Failure to activate it by 15 September 2023 will make it impossible to use the card and the consequent forfeiture of the contribution.

ANOTHER BONUS?

For the moment, no other allocations are foreseen and it is for this reason that we are talking about a one-off bonus; However, not everyone knows that a further top-up for the Card Dedicated to you is required by law, but only if certain conditions are met. In detail, there will be a new top-up if there are residual resources at the end of the first phase of delivery and activation of the cards, which will end on 15 September.

For example, there may be families who have not collected the card, or others who have not made the first payment by September 15th, thus triggering the block that prevents them from spending the sum available. These situations will be ascertained by Poste Italiane in the monitoring that will be carried out in October, with the results that will then be communicated to the Ministries of Agriculture and Economy so that they can evaluate whether there is economic availability to carry out a new credit to those entitled .

In case of residual resources, therefore, new cards will not be assigned but the amount of those already active will be increased: in this regard, as reminds us of Money.itthe accreditation should occur between the end of October and the beginning of November, following the same criteria that led to the assignment of the card (thus giving priority to larger families and with young children, always taking into consideration the ISEE ).