Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 8:01

Companies in the card sector want the new credit card, a product that is being redesigned and will allow purchases in installments with interest in payment terms that can reach 60 months, to replace interest-free installments.

The new credit system is one of the priorities of the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs) for the years 2024 to 2026, according to the entity's president, Giancarlo Greco.

The objective is to have a broader and more standardized implementation, with all issuers, banks and machine companies, says the entity's vice-president, Ricardo Vieira. “It has a lower cost, much longer term, it is an excellent option.”

The interest rates and terms of the new credit for each customer will depend on the policy of each bank issuing the card, as well as the limits and amounts. Lower risk clients tend to have lower rates.

The card sector is growing strongly in Brazil and could generate a total of between R$4.05 trillion and R$4.12 trillion this year, an expansion of up to 12% compared to 2023. Growth will be driven precisely by credit cards, which it has expanded much more than debit, a modality that has suffered competition from Pix and is expected to grow little this year, around 0.4%.

A thermometer of the popularity of interest-free installments can be observed in a survey carried out in 2022, mentioned at the Abecs annual congress, which began this Tuesday. The survey shows that 75% of consumers had already used interest-free installments at least once. The revolving method is much less used, as 82% of people stated that they pay the full amount of the invoice on time.

Interest-free installments

The individual's credit balance on the card jumped from R$238 billion in 2018 to R$538 billion at the end of last year, according to data from the Central Bank shown at the Abecs event. Of this 2023 number, only 25% of the volume pays interest, a reality very different from other countries, where the proportion of the balance that bears interest is higher. In the United States, 72% of the balance bears interest; in the United Kingdom, it is 52%, and in South America, in Chile, it is 66%.

“It is essential that we continue to find alternatives so that we have an increasingly smaller base of interest-free operations balance. And we believe that credit can play this role”, comments the director of cards and digital payments at Banco Santander, Rogério Magno Panca. “In Brazil, there are a small number of customers who, when they pay interest, pay very high interest rates,” he said. In the US and other countries, the rate is much more uniform.

The objective of credit is to encourage interest-bearing installments in the card sector, says the Santander executive. The cardholder continues to make purchases in installments, over the credit limit approved by the issuer and with longer terms than interest-free installments. In the interest-free mode at the bank, 90% of the volume is transactions with a term of less than 12 months. In installments, it lasts for 36 or 48 months. “It gives additional breathing space to the consumer and the industry”, comments Panca.

Credit has already been offered by banks, brands, and machine companies, but since 2022 it has been losing ground and last year it lost even more momentum. Therefore, Abecs decided to redesign the product in an attempt to make it more attractive and standardized for the entire sector, especially at a time when changes in interest-free installments and the card's revolving system are being discussed in Brasília.

Among Abecs' 11 strategic projects in 2022, credit was one of the most important. Last year, the debate ended up being more focused on bill installments, the so-called revolving bill, which now has an interest ceiling. Now, the objective is to bring credit back to the spotlight.

Risk mapping

Abecs will present to the BC at the end of the month a proposal to the Central Bank to improve the risk and guarantee structure of the entire card system. “The objective is to see how the risk is distributed today,” said Greco, arguing that the sector needs to undergo structural changes.

An Abecs working group has been meeting almost daily to design this model. Recently, the Mastercard brand launched a public consultation to discuss guarantees for credit card installments.