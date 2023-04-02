













No, this is not an April Fools’ Day prank or anything like that. This was the stellar announcement of the Sakura Fest, which took place in Japan this Saturday. From there came a new poster where we see Sakura and Kero ready for action.

The first details regarding this continuation is that it will adapt everything that remains of the CLAMP manga, which is published by the Kodansha publisher. This is still going on but its outcome will come this year.

Its volume 14 came out on March 31, and volume 15, which will be the last, will do so on October 13, 2023. So the team in charge will have everything done so far at their disposal to finish once and for all. with this installment of the series.

Fountain: Madhouse.

The first season of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card it comprised 22 episodes and began with a pre-OVA. Technically, it started in January 2018 and ended in June of that year.

Not long after this project was revealed, Crunchyroll confirmed that it would have it in its catalog. So there is a possibility that the same thing will happen again. There’s also no studio in charge revealed but it’s likely again Madhouse.

What is Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card?

the sleeve of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Cardlike the anime, is a sequel to the original series of Card Captor Sakura. This is made by CLAMP and published by Kodansha.

It tells the story of Sakura Kinomoto and her entrance into high school along with her friends, including her boyfriend, Syaoran Li. Everything seems normal until she has a prophetic dream. While that happens, the Sakura Cards end up becoming transparent.

Fountain: CLAMP.

This is because they have lost their magic, so Sakura now has the mission to return them to their original state and for that she must use the Staff of Dreams, a new mystical object.

But as he sets out on a new journey, strange things begin to happen in Tomoeda City. Luckily he will have the support of not only Kero but also his friends. Despite the above, things are getting progressively more complicated.

With details from A.N.N.