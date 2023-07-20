Soon we could say goodbye to chrome on cars and motorcycles. The process that leads to the creation of these details that have embellished numerous cars over the years has ended up under the magnifying glass of the European Union which has proposed the production ban from 2024. The chrome plating process is in fact highly toxic, with serious health risks as it is carcinogenic as well as having an impact from an environmental point of view.

The production process of chrome plating

This is because hexavalent chromium is used in the manufacture, with the vapors produced in the plating stage which can cause emissions five hundred times more toxic and harmful than diesel engines. There are chemical fume suppressors in the production chain that can reduce these emissions but contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), other substances which in turn are highly toxic.

A health risk

The European Union has thus proposed a ban on chrome plating, a ban that would only concern future production cars without affecting the cars that are already on the market. A measure similar to that proposed by the State of California which has already been working in this direction for several months as part of a series of environmental sustainability maneuvers in the automotive sector.

Chrome alternatives

The farewell to chrome would also lead to a small revolution from the point of view of design, with the creatives of the brands in the sector who would have to identify a new material for the aesthetic details that were previously enhanced by the chrome-plated elements. In this regard, Gilles Vidal, head of Renault design, had intervened in the past: “There are non-polluting solutions under study, but I hope there are reasons why we can intuitively move away from them. It’s time to change the game a bit and open our minds beyond chromium, there are more sustainable alternatives”. It will therefore be necessary to understand whether the European Union intends to go all the way, making the ban on chrome plating effective from next year.