Marine Mind: Carcass of ‘Russian Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Found Off Coast of Norway

The carcass of the beluga whale Hvaldimir was found off the coast of Norway on Saturday, the animal protection non-profit Marine Mind reported. RIA Novosti.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Hvaldimir’s passing. This morning (Saturday – note from “Lenta.ru”), after receiving a message from a local resident, our team arrived and found Hvaldimir’s carcass in the water,” the organization said.

Beluga whale Hvaldimir was named after Russian President Vladimir Putin. The whale was suspected of spying for Russia, and an autopsy will soon be performed to determine the cause of death.

Earlier, the British Royal Navy newspaper Naval News reported on the use of combat dolphins by the Russian Navy to protect Crimea. The author of the article suggested that the Russian side delivered the dolphins to protect the northwestern part of the peninsula from Ukrainian saboteurs.