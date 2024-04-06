Today we celebrate Carbonara Day, or the seventieth anniversary of the birth of one of the most famous and loved dishes of Italian cuisine. Apparently even the icons PlayStation they particularly appreciate this dish and reveal the recipe for one “Pro Carbonara”.

In reality it is practically impossible to trace the creation of the dish and therefore the first time the recipe was published in Italy was chosen as the anniversary, i.e. in 1952, through the pages of Cucina Italiana, while the true origins are still the subject of debate and they may not even be Italian. Be that as it may, it is one of the most appreciated and representative dishes of local cuisine and also one of the most imitated abroad.