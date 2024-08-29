Spaghetti alla carbonara, yes, but in a can. The announcement by the American company Heinz that, among sauces and other ready meals in the famous “tins”, the aluminum containers, is ready to market in the United Kingdom one of the most famous recipes of Italian cuisine. On the label, pink on a yellow background, you can read “Spaghetti carbonara, pasta in creamy sauce with bacon” (pasta in creamy sauce with bacon, ed.) A question that, in itself, sends shivers down the spines of fans of rigatoni, macaroni and, as tradition dictates, spaghetti.

The news, among others, is reported by the Daily Mail, which underlines the company’s objective: provide Generation Z with a ready-made plate of pasta for £2 (less than 2.50 euros, ed.). Young people who do not want to or, as a survey would suggest, would not be able to cook and, for this reason, would prefer ready and quick meals, to be just put in the microwave to heat up.

The American company, specializing in products as unusual and divisive as they are sought-after, offers in the United Kingdom dips such as “beef ravioli” or “spaghetti bolognese” but also “hoops” (tomato rings, ed.) and the more famous mac & cheese (pasta with cheese). All, strictly, in cans.