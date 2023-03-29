Home page World

Carbonara, parmesan and tiramisu – not typical Italian dishes? This theory represents a university professor and triggers indignation in Italy.

Rome – Italy is known worldwide for the “Dolce Vita”, which consists to a large extent of the well-known food and drinks. Be it pizza, pasta, parmesan or prosecco: Italy’s culinary richness finds enthusiastic admirers all over the world. And the Italians themselves are incredibly proud of their cuisine. This is probably why an article of the Financial Times currently for a storm of indignation in Italy.

“The real Parmesan comes from Wisconsin,” is one of the theses. And Italian classics such as carbonara, tiramisu and panettone are also discussed controversially. The author of the theses is Alberto Grandi, food historian and professor at the University of Parma. He got loud Republica previously engaged in the “debunking” of myths in Italian cuisine and caused a stir. Now he doubts the Italian origin of various classics of Italian cuisine.

Real Parmesan from the USA: experts take on Italy’s cultural heritage

“Before the 1960s, Parmesan cheese wheels only weighed about 10kg (compared to the heavy 40kg wheels we know today). And they were surrounded by a thick, black crust. Its texture was fatter and softer than today,” says Grandi, and concludes: The “exact modern equivalent” of the original Parmesan is Wisconsin Parmesan. Emigrants would have grown this in Wisconsin. In contrast to the manufacturers in Italy, their recipe has not changed. So the original is American today, so the conclusion.

The pizza is also discussed. She is a “prime example” of how a product was subsequently classified as typically Italian. The filled slices of dough were found in the form of pida, pita or bene pizza for centuries throughout the Mediterranean region. But when US soldiers came to Sicily in 1943, according to Grandi, they were surprised that there were no pizzerias. The dish was by no means widespread in restaurants. According to him, the first pizzeria was not in Italy, but in New York in 1911.

Italians rage: Experts see Carbonara as a US invention

The carbonara in its current form is ultimately an American invention. In 1944, an Italian cook first prepared it for US soldiers in its current form. The ingredients came from the GIs. The carbonara is “an American dish that was born in Italy,” she said Financial Times the food historian Luca Cesari on this. Italian myths that the carbonara was an 18th-century workers’ meal are simply wrong.

Many Italian dishes that Italians are so proud of and fiercely defended against recipe changes are actually relatively new recipes, Grandi says.

His theory as to why this is so: After the Second World War, Italy needed a new tradition and ultimately found it in the culinary arts as well. “When a community is robbed of its sense of identity as a result of historical shock or a break with its past, it invents traditions that function as founding myths,” Grandi said in the Financial Times. Italy needed an identity, and expats in the US needed myths that would “honor” their origins, he said.

The article is now triggering angry reactions in Italy. The Farmers’ Association Coldiretti speaks loudly of a “surreal attack on the symbolic dishes of Italian cuisine”. Republica. Grandi’s designs are simply “imaginative reconstructions”.

In Italy, the consequences of the article are feared. After all, food and drinks are a not insignificant economic factor in Italy. According to the farmers’ association, counterfeit Italian food is already causing serious losses.