When on August 27, 1859, Colonel Edwin Drake managed to extract oil from the earth for the first time, few could imagine that this event initiated a paradigm shift. That black and sticky liquid that gushed from a well of just 21 meters would give rise to a new production model and the greatest economic expansion in history, but it would also inaugurate a dependency on fossil fuels that would end in a nightmare. For more than 160 years oil has been pumped with relish, until reaching the so-called peakoil of Hubbert’s theory, that is, the point of maximum extraction from which the available reserves begin to decline, the oil that remains is deeper and dirtier and more and more energy is needed to be able to extract and refine it.

The International Energy Agency estimates that point was reached in 2006, but now the concern is no longer that oil will run out or become more expensive. The burned fuel has changed the atmosphere of the planet and now, even if we can, we must not burn the reserves that remain in the subsoil. If we do, we will destroy our habitat. But we have an economy so addicted to fossil fuels and the benefits it generates are so fabulous that 30 years of agreements and treaties have failed to reduce their use and greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.

In 2022, emissions will increase by 1% and oil will be, with an increase of 2.2%, the one that will contribute the most to the disaster. Only gas emissions will drop by 0.2%, but not because of the desire to meet commitments, but because of the effects of the war in Ukraine on consumption in Europe. An example of the difficulty is that prices rise and demand does not decrease. The economic slowdown caused by the pandemic barely lowered emissions by 5.6% in 2020, but it was a temporary effect. In order to ensure that the average temperature of the planet does not rise by more than 2 °C by the end of the century, we should now and permanently reach the level of emissions of the pandemic, which is not going to happen.

Why do reduction targets fail one after another? Environmental activist Tzeporah Berman has an explanation: Too many good intentions trapped in bad systems. All the directors of the big oil companies know that they cannot burn all the fuel they have, but they all trust that they will be the ones to sell the last barrel. It is a contradiction that the public powers strive to reduce the demand for fossil fuels to reduce emissions while the industry does not stop opening farms and increasing supply. It makes no sense for governments to make energy transition plans and continue to reward the carbon industry with bonuses and tax exemptions.

That is the main argument with which Berman and other activists and scientists have launched the idea of ​​a International Treaty of non-proliferation of fossil fuels, an initiative that is making its way, albeit with difficulty, in the conversation on climate change. If you want to reduce consumption, you also have to intervene on supply. Because the industry has not stopped planning new exploitations. According to an investigation by the newspaper Guardian, oil companies have 195 large oil and gas prospecting and exploitation projects underway for the next decade, which represents an investment of 103 million dollars a day. 60% are already in the exploitation phase. These projects involve emitting 1,000 million tons of CO₂ into the atmosphere, the equivalent of 18 years of current global emissions. They are carbon bombs whose explosion with a delayed effect, in the form of a climatic catastrophe, can cause as much death and desolation as an atomic war.

