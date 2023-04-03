Kia Italy wears a new dress with new features. A Korean brand that from car maker aims to become a provider of solutions sustainable mobility. Joseph Bitti, managing director and general manager, shows us the plans for the future.

Kia electric cars, interview with CEO Giuseppe Bitti

Kia’s secret is to adapt the brand’s models to the needs of our customers. CEO Giuseppe Bitti unveils the new electric cars of the Kia brand:

“We will develop the BEV range based on the E-PMG (Electric-Global Modular Plataform) platform which will see the launch of the EV9 SUV which will be followed in the future by ten other models of the most diverse types and the PBV (Purpose Based Vehicles) range. All in line with the transformation of the brand with a process that will include the headquarters, the subsidiaries and, consequently, the structures of the sales network. All this to make us understand by the potential customer. And to involve him even more it was essential to revolutionize the language in order to pay attention to social attitude.

Giuseppe Bitti, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Kia Italia

Electrification will play an important role for us, the proof of which is that between now and 2027 we will have 14 new products with plugs on the list. We are working to further develop our network with dealers able to offer potential customers modern mobility solutions as well. It should be highlighted in this regard that we also focus on online sales and after-sales.

Through the Wible Drive app, we allow users to rent one of our models by taking advantage of the dealer network, a new approach compared to purchase and lease contracts to meet every need”.

Kia sales in Italy

Kia sold in Italy in the first two months of the year 7,733 cars with a share of 2.99%. In the segment A sedans the Picanto he finished in fourth place with 2,217 units. In the European market Kia, again in the first two months of 2023, totaled 6,856 sales with a share of 2.88% (together with Hyundai the Group has reached a total of 13,898 units). Fourth place in Great Britain, third in Germany, second in France, third in Spain, fourth in the USA (together with Hyundai it is third).

Kia EV6 GT, 585 HP sports electric car

“By 2045 Bitti explained. we have set ourselves the goal of reducing the level of total emissions by 97% compared to 2019 in order to become carbon neutral. By the end of 2025 Kia will invest 30 billion euros to create a system based on sustainability, pressing the accelerator on renewable energy throughout the production chain and on recyclable materials”.

Kia range

In the Kia range lo Sportsthe C-segment SUV is currently offered only with electric, petrol and diesel engines, then the important contribution of Niro offered in every hybrid and all-electric variant.

Test Kia Niro and acceleration test KIA EV6 GT electric 585 HP

Also there EV6GT is a crossover and which has set itself as a benchmark for cars with the plug: the most powerful version has 585 HP and tap i 260 km/h as much as one Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Test Kia EV6 GT Line VIDEO

This Korean sports car has two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors 800 Volts, one per axle, the front one with 218 hp and the rear one with 367 hp, all-wheel drive. Even on the track it offers emotions.

