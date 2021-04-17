The Guardia Civil saved the lives of two men who had used hot coals for heating in their bedroom and had been overcome by the fumes whilst they slept.

The incident occurred on the 12th of this month involving two migrant workers, both aged 45, one from Senegal and the other from Gambia, in a dwelling in Ventas de Zafarraya (Alhama) in the Poniente de Granada.

A woman who also lived in the house was puzzled by the fact that neither man had got up to go to work so she went into the bedroom and found that she could not rouse them. One was in his bed, the other was lying on the floor.

She ran out into the street, calling for help and luckily ran into a Guardia Civil patrol.

The two officers entered the room, saw the two unconscious men and a small pile of ash and embers that were still hot on the floor.

Despite first impressions, the second victim was less affected than the first. When the first victim showed signs of life, they put him in the recovery position and then one of the officers ran to the doctor’s surgery situated about 70 meters away to find medical assistance.

The doctor diagnosed the first victim’s condition as serious and intubated him on the spot, ready to be flown by helicopter to an ICU at a Granada hospital. The second victim’s condition was not serious and he was released from hospital a few hours after being attended at the same hospital.

