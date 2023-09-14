The devastating wildfires this summer in Canada have triggered total carbon emissions in the Arctic Circle, much higher than last year, and the third largest after those recorded in 2020 and 2019, according to data published in the early hours of this Thursday by the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS). This organization monitors fires throughout the northern hemisphere during the boreal season, which begins in May and lasts until October. CAMS estimates that the Canadian fires have released 410 megatonnes of carbon dioxide, a gas that contributes to global warming and impacts the health of the planet and the air its inhabitants breathe.

CAMS data shows that carbon emissions from June-August wildfires in the Arctic have been the third highest on record, behind only those of 2019 and 2020, mainly due to high-latitude fires in the Arctic. Northwest Territories of Canada. In the Canadian Great North alone there have been more than 270 fires this year that have affected 2.13 million hectares. And in the country as a whole, some 5,700 fires have been recorded that have burned an area of ​​more than 137,000 square kilometers, like all of Murcia, Andalusia and Extremadura combined. Nobody remembers a year as extreme nor are there records as catastrophic as those of 2023 in Canada. And the consequences have reached the Arctic in the form of gas emissions and burned biomass material.

Air quality



Detected for the first time in May, these fires have remained active in several locations, causing human and material losses, as well as tens of thousands of displaced people. But they have also seriously affected air quality in Canada and other regions of North America. “The extent, persistence and intensity of these fires means that they are already estimated at around 410 megatonnes of total carbon emissions for Canada in 2023,” the experts point out in the CAMS report.

It would be the highest figure for this country, by a wide margin, since the previous annual record was recorded in 2014, with 138 megatonnes of carbon emissions. Furthermore, at the time of writing, there are still active forest fires in several Canadian regions, so the volume of emissions could continue to grow. At the moment, fires in Canada alone represent 27% of global carbon emissions from forest fires in 2023 (1,455 megatonnes).

The consequences of the fires in the North American country have spread to Europe, “where plumes of smoke produced by these fires reached,” according to CAMS. In fact, at the end of June they entered the Iberian Peninsula and in Spain the remains of the columns of smoke were seen, which left a strange sensation of haze in many parts of the northwest of the country.

«Forest fires occur every summer in boreal regions, with variable location, intensity and duration depending on hydrological, meteorological and climatic conditions. As temperatures rise and drought conditions continue, the likelihood of devastating fires like those in Canada increases,” says Mark Parrington, senior scientist at CAMS, highlighting the ability of this Copernicus service to monitor the emissions from forest fires. “Smoke movement is essential to understanding the scale and potential impacts on air quality,” he notes.

From Siberia to Tenerife



Other important episodes of forest fires during this last season are those that took place in Russia, more specifically in the Siberian regions of Omsk and Novosibirsk, and in the Eastern Federal District, although Russia is in 2023 below the average of the last 20 years in terms of carbon emissions from forest fires.

The CAMS document recalls that several Mediterranean regions also experienced significant forest fire activity as the season progressed. Between July and August, the fires affected northern and central Greece, and emissions at this time of year were the third highest on record, behind those of 2007 and 2021. The Iberian Peninsula also suffered a major episode, which affected to both Portugal and Spain, including the Tenerife fire, the most devastating on the island in the last 40 years and which burned nearly 15,000 hectares.

The document also includes the catastrophic fires on the island of Maui, in Hawaii, which left at least 114 dead and devastated a good part of this paradisiacal island in the Hawaiian archipelago.