Science: Europa’s carbon dioxide comes from the subglacial ocean

Carbon dioxide found on Jupiter’s moon Europa comes from emissions from the ocean beneath the icy crust. This was shown by US astronomers who used the James Webb Space Telescope for observations. Research results published in the journal Science.

Scientists analyzed data from the Webb Telescope’s near-infrared spectrometer to map the distribution of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface. The greatest amount of CO2 was observed in the geologically young Tara Reggio region, 1,800 kilometers wide, characterized by a large number of ridges and fissures. One hypothesis is that it is caused by warm water rising from the ocean, which melts surface ice. This, in turn, re-freezes, forming new jagged rocks.

Although observations indicate that carbon dioxide comes from the subglacial ocean, scientists have not been able to completely rule out a scenario in which carbon escaped from the planet’s interior in the form of carbonate minerals exposed to radiation.

Also in the Tara Reggio region, large amounts of table salt have been identified, which makes the surface color significantly more yellow than other areas of Europe. Astronomers also hoped to detect traces of plumes of water or volatile gases that escape from the surface of the satellite, but they have not yet been found.