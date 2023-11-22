But these technologies are expensive, have not been widely proven, and can be difficult to promote to the general public.

As countries gather for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates at the end of November, the question of the future role of carbon capture in a green world will be in focus. Below are some details about the state of the sector now, and the obstacles that stand in the way of its widespread expansion.

Carbon capture forms

The most common form of carbon capture technology is to capture gas from a stationary source such as factory smokestacks. From there, the carbon can be transferred directly to permanent underground storage or used for another industrial purpose, forms called respectively carbon capture and storage and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

There are currently 42 commercial CCS projects operating around the world, with a capacity to store 49 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute, which monitors sector activity. This represents about 0.13 percent of annual energy and industry-related carbon dioxide emissions of about 37 billion metric tons globally.

About 30 of these projects, which represent 78 percent of the group’s total carbon capture, use carbon in enhanced oil recovery, where carbon is injected into oil wells to release captured oil. Drilling companies say enhanced oil recovery could make crude more climate-friendly, but environmentalists say the practice is counterproductive.

The other 12 projects, which permanently store carbon in underground formations without using it to boost oil production, are in the United States, Norway, Iceland, China, Canada, Qatar and Australia, according to the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute.

Another form of carbon capture is capturing emissions directly from the air.

The International Energy Agency said that about 130 direct air capture facilities are being planned around the world, and there are only 27 facilities currently operating that capture only ten thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

In August, the United States announced the allocation of grants worth $1.2 billion to two centers for direct carbon capture from the air in Texas and Louisiana, pledging to capture two million cubic meters of carbon annually, although the final decision to invest in the two projects has not yet been made.

High costs

One obstacle to expanding the use of carbon capture technologies is cost.

According to the International Energy Agency, the cost of carbon capture and storage ranges from $15 to $120 per metric ton, as the cost varies depending on the source of emissions. With regard to direct air capture projects, the cost ranges between $600 and $1,000 per metric ton, which makes it more expensive. The reason behind this is the amount The energy needed to capture carbon from the atmosphere.

Some carbon capture and storage projects have been temporarily halted in countries such as Norway and Canada for financial reasons.

Some countries, including the United States, have provided government subsidies to implement carbon capture projects, and the inflation reduction law issued in 2022 provides a tax exemption of $50 for every metric ton of carbon captured using carbon capture, use and storage techniques, and $85 for every metric ton captured using carbon capture, use and storage technologies. carbon capture and storage technologies and $180 per metric ton captured through direct capture projects.

Benjamin Longstreth, global director of carbon capture at Clean Air Task Force, said that while these are worthwhile incentives, companies still need to incur some additional costs to pursue carbon capture and storage projects and direct-air capture projects.

According to a report submitted by the project owners to the US Department of Energy, some carbon capture and storage projects failed to demonstrate the readiness of the technology. For example, a billion-dollar project to exploit carbon dioxide emissions from a coal plant in Texas faced chronic mechanical problems and did not achieve its goals before it was closed in year 2020,

The Pietra Nova project was resumed in September.

Location, location, location

According to the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute, geological factors control where storage can be done and this may be more evident if carbon capture technologies are used on the scale required to address climate change. The best carbon storage sites are in parts of North America, East Africa and the North Sea.

This means that transporting captured carbon to storage sites may require large pipeline networks or even shipping fleets, creating potentially new hurdles to face.

For example, in October, there was a $3 billion carbon capture and storage pipeline project proposed by Navigator CO2 Ventures in the midwestern United States aimed at transporting carbon from ethanol plants in the middle of the country to good storage sites. But it was canceled due to residents’ concerns about possible carbon leaks.

Simon Stewart, an industrial policy specialist at the National Wildlife Federation, said companies investing in decarbonisation should take residents’ concerns about new infrastructure projects seriously.

“Not all technologies will be possible in all locations,” he added.