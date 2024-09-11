Have you ever thought about how crucial it is to reduce emissions of CO2 to safeguard our planet? With global temperatures rising and climate change becoming increasingly evident, the need for action has become urgent. But which ones? strategies can we really take action to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees? And above allare they realistic?

Carbon capture and storage: a possible solution?

One of the tools that governments and international organizations are focusing on is the CO2 capture and storage. This is a process that aims to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in deep underground wells, like empty ones from which natural gas has been extracted. The goal is simple: reduce the amount of CO2 in the air to mitigate global warming.

The estimates of theIPCCthe Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, are ambitious. To keep global warming within 1.5 degrees, they foresee the need to sequester between 1 And 30 gigatons Of CO2 per year within the 2050. But is it really possible?

The reality of the numbers: what we can realistically expect

The technology exists, but the real question is: can we implement it on a large scale? According to the researchers, even in the most optimistic scenario, we could to be able to seize 16 gigatons Of CO2 per year. However, reality seems to indicate that the realistic maximum will be around 5 or 6 gigatons per year.

Samuel Krevorone of the authors of the study published in Nature Communicationemphasizes that, despite everything, “five gigatons of carbon ending up in the ground still represents an important contribution to climate change mitigation.” So, while the number may seem lower than expected, it is a fundamental step in the right direction.

What does all this mean for our future?

Have you ever thought How do these numbers translate into everyday reality? Reducing CO2 to these levels will require not only technological innovation, but Also a strong will politics and global cooperation. Every gigatonne seized is a contribution that could make a difference for the future of the planet.

But we must not stop here. We must consider the storage of the CO2 as one of the tools in our arsenal to fight climate change. And that means continuing to invest in renewable energy, improving energy efficiency and, above all, changing our daily behaviors.

Your role in the fight against climate change

The fight against global warming is not just a matter for scientists and governments. You You can make a difference. By choosing more sustainable behaviors, reducing your environmental impact, and supporting policies that promote emissions reduction, you are part of the solution.

Keep following us on iCrewPlay to stay informed about the latest news and discover how we can all contribute to a more sustainable future. The challenge is great, but together we can make a difference.