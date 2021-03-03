The race to achieve the perfect smartphone is played every year under the parameters proposed by the major manufacturers (Samsung, iPhone, LG, Xiaomi) of these devices. But every once in a while, a phone appears that breaks that mold by including an unpublished feature to date. This year, the surprise was given by the Carbon 1 MK II.

The great innovation of this mobile is that it has resorted to carbon fiber so that your 6 inch body reach a weight of 125 grams, almost 75 grams below its competitors.

In addition to giving it an incredible lightness and differentiating itself from the rest of the phones, this coating, according to its manufacturers, makes it resistant to drops and bumps.

The key is HyRECM technology, a hybrid composite material, which was developed over four years. Combines high-quality carbon fibers from Germany with a composite material that allows the passage of radio waves.

The Carbon 1 MK II weighs just 125 grams and is resistant to falls.

Since the monocoque design does not have an internal frame, all components are bonded to carbon fiber. Plastic makes up less than 5% of the materials used in the construction of the phone.

The device was already presented in 2020 as a new concept, although with no launch date in sight. From this month its availability is confirmed in some regions.

The Carbon 1 It is a mobile with great ups and downs in its configuration. Above all, in its processor, battery and camera. The most striking thing is it is advertised as an exclusive smartphone, with a high price. A difficult balance to understand.

On the one hand, it incorporates an AMOLED panel in 18: 9 format (2,160 by 1,080 pixels), to offer the highest display quality. It is protected by the thinnest panel of Gorilla Glass Victus so far, it measures only 0.4 millimeters.

The funny thing is that it compromised the hardware platform with the MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, which is in a much lower category than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, A14 Bionic or the Exynos 2100.

What’s more, the 3,000 mAh capacity battery, it is below what is usual in the market. A 4,500 mAh would have forced the edges of the mobile to widen.

For their part, the cameras do not show the capabilities that we usually see in smartphones in this price range.

Rear camera has two 16MP sensors (S5K3P9), it seems they both have the same focal length (and the same f / 2.0 aperture). The selfie camera, mounted on a classic bezel above the display, has a 20MP sensor in place (S5K3T2).

The phone will launch with Android 10, but update 11 will arrive in the second quarter. Carbon Mobile promises 2 years of monthly software updates and security patches.

Its price is around 800 euros. It is sold in black, in a unique combination of RAM and storage (8/256 GB).

