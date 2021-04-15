MOTORHOMES are currently the safest and ‘freest’ option to enjoy your free time and feel at home while traveling.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling by motorhome is one of the best alternatives, being the perfect choice to move around safely and with total freedom, all while feeling at home.

It is the ideal option to travel comfortably at a leisurely pace, especially if you have children.

It allows you to adapt the trip with total freedom as your mood suits and to forget about schedules.

Be in total control

Being in total control, it permits people to visit both the most popular destinations and the most hidden secret corners. And it is a great way to get to know local customs and make new friends.

One of the main advantages of traveling by motorhome is comfort. You only have to choose a good place to spend the night and enjoy all the built-in facilities that rival any hotel.

These include fully rotating driver and co-driver seats, 150-liter refrigerators, independent showers, state-of-the-art toilet, washbasin, kitchen with oven, TV aerial – even satellite – drinking water and waste water tanks, GPS, several beds -island, double or bunk beds- heating, air conditioning and hot water, motorcycle racks and bicycle racks, among other details.

Safety at the wheel

Safety at the wheel is fundamental to any trip, but even more so when traveling in this type of transport.

It is essential to choose a vehicle that meets a series of conditions, among which safety stands out. This is why it is so important to be advised by qualified professionals such as Cross Caravans, who offer the best alternatives according to the needs of each person.

Caravanas Cruz has been offering its services as a distributor of caravans and motorhomes for more than 40 years and is one of the leading companies in Spain for services and facilities in the world of caravanning.

IN SAFE HANDS: Cross Caravan ensure your safety and comfort

As it has one of the largest accessory stores in the country, an online sales service and a large specialized workshop with the capacity to work on more than 10 vehicles, caravanners are in safe hands.

Its sales department has professionals who guide the purchase process according to the needs and tastes of each family. And if you want to try before you buy, the company offers a motorhome rental service so you can dip your toes into the water of caravanning.

Its facilities are expansive, with 14,000 sqm of exhibition space and more than 100 vehicles, both new and second-hand, from top brands such as Benimar, Adria, Autostar, Hymer or Hobby, among others.

Caravanas Cruz follows the anticovid protocol of the Spanish Association of Industry and Commerce of Caravaning. Among its measures, it has implemented a new appointment service, which can by calling 965 457 819.

Cruz Caravans

Address: Carretera de Dolores, km 1. 03290 Elche (Alicante)

Telephone: 965 457 819

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram