The Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf runs until the end of this week. Again there is a record number of exhibitors. Motorhomes continue to improve, only caravans are weakening somewhat. A selection fresh from the fair.

AAt the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, the exhibitors, who set a new record participation with more than 750 participants, are eagerly watching to see whether the customers’ willingness to buy will continue and whether the recent small dent in the registration statistics, which have been rising steeply for years, will disappear. Motorhomes are not a cause for concern, as they were able to maintain their extremely high level with growth of one percent in the first half of the year. Caravans, on the other hand, have lost around ten percent. With new models and camping trailers tailored for electromobility, they should be gaining momentum again. The first weekend confirmed the unbroken interest in recreational vehicles, with more than 75,000 visitors. For the coming, second weekend, the fair asks you to come by bus and train to avoid waiting times.

The trends in Düsseldorf are clearly recognizable. More and more customers want all-wheel drive and emphasize the gain in traction with particularly thick off-road tires and sometimes martial accessories. Where off-road trips are taboo in most parts of Europe, and nobody really dares to travel to the deserts of Africa anymore. Others are responding to the sharp rise in prices for motorhomes and caravans with the desire to convert them yourself. Lectures and workshops are offered on the open-air area of ​​the salon, and those who don’t want to go to all the expense will also find prefabricated pieces of furniture, sleeping benches and kitchen units at the exhibitors.