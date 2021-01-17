A caravan of migrants heading for the US border from Honduras has called on the new administration, led by President-elect Joe Biden, to deliver on its pledges. This is reported by Fox News, citing a statement by the migrant rights group.

The publication reported that a thousand people are counting on a warmer welcome than they had during the presidency of Donald Trump.

“We recognize the importance that the new United States government has demonstrated a strong commitment to migrants and asylum seekers, enabling the Mexican and Central American governments to develop migration policies that respect human rights and population mobility,” the migrants said in a statement.

In December, it was reported that Joe Biden promised to lift restrictions on migrants imposed by the current American leader Donald Trump. He promised to evaluate the necessary steps to “clear the humanitarian catastrophe.” The politician noted that he intends to create opportunities for quick work with asylum seekers in the United States and at the same time avoid a crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.