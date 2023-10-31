Nearly 7,000 migrants are advancing through southern Mexico towards the United States, in one of the largest caravans that have left the town of Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, in more than a year. Migrants complain about the lack of action after the announcements made at the Latin American Migration Summit on October 22. Many of them had been stranded for months due to the lack of permits to transit through Mexican territory to the northern border.

“In Venezuela things are very hard, we cannot live with the money we have, it is not enough for us, and that is why we are going to the United States,” says Óscar Gutiérrez, a Venezuelan migrant who travels with his wife and two daughters.

Gutiérrez is part of the caravan of migrants, mostly Central Americans and Venezuelans, that on Monday, October 30, left from the city of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, southern Mexico, with the aim of reaching the border with the United States. .

The migrants have decided to maintain their journey despite the formation of Tropical Storm Pilar, which can cause heavy rains in Central America and parts of southern Mexico, a country recently hit by Hurricane Otis.

“We are going to stay here, we are going to assess how the hurricane is coming and here we are going to stay to rest,” he said. Irineo Mujica, director of the NGO Pueblos sin Fronteras and organizer of the caravan, just when the migrants arrived at the community of Álvaro Obregón, about 15 kilometers from Tapachula.

Escorted by civil protection officials and ambulances, The group, made up of nearly 7,000 people, according to Pueblos Sin Fronteras, advances this October 31 towards northern Mexicomany of them after having waited without a response for several months for a transit permit from the National Migration Institute (INM).

Mujica told reporters that the majority of the members of this latest caravan are citizens of Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela.

Thousands stranded due to lack of transit permits

The Mexican town of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas and the epicenter of a persistent migration crisis due to its proximity to Guatemalahas become a concentration point for foreigners who are forced to wait for months for their transit permits.

Thousands of these migrants, most of them from Central America or who have crossed the Darién jungle, between Colombia and Panama, venture to walk every year after months of waiting without a response for permission from the Mexican Government to be able to transit through the country.

The current one is, however, the largest group that has embarked on this journey since the Summit of the Americas in June 2022, when the event focused, precisely, on the issue of migration and a caravan was set up, later disbanded, of at least 6,000 people who sought to draw the attention of continental leaders to their situation.

Migrants walk along the road in a caravan in an attempt to reach the border with the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico, October 30, 2023. © Reuters – José Torres

Irineo Mujica explained to journalists that, on this occasion, the migrants decided to leave Tapachula due to the impossibility of obtaining immigration documents. According to the director of the NGO, some migrants stranded in Tapachula offered to travel to Acapulco, the Mexican resort town hit by Hurricane Otis, to work as workers in the reconstruction of the affected municipalities, but they did not receive a response.

However, this October 29, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), which brings together the Mexican private sector, announced installing a work tabletogether with the UN and the Migrant Agenda organization, to detect job offers for this population.

They demand a regional response to the migration crisis

The departure of this caravan takes place in the midst of an “unprecedented” migratory flowaccording to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The Mexican Government estimates that up to 16,000 migrants arrive at Mexico’s borders every day.

And several shelters in Tapachula have declared an emergency.

"Everything for them" he explained to the EFE agency that he receives about 6,000 migrants monthly, while the Belén shelter, located at the entrance to the city, has around 500 migrants, which exceeds its capacity three times.







Meanwhile, official data from Panama indicate that by last September more than 385,000 people had crossed the Darién jungle, compared to 248,000 in all of 2022, the highest number so far.

In search of solutions, a dozen governments of Latin American countries, including some of the main emitters of migrants in the region, such as Venezuela, Honduras or Cuba, presented on October 22 a plan to reduce the migratory flow to the north. of the continent.

At a meeting in Chiapas, Mexico, they agreed to promote decent employment, food self-sufficiency and request the expansion of visas and work programs in the United States and Canada.

Faced with this, this October 30, the State Department presented a report on its Safe Mobility Officescreated to expedite the procedures for refugees and other immigration permits.

According to this balance, Some 61,000 people requested access to migrant processing centers opened by the United States in Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

However, only 8% of those registered have been referred for “possible resettlement” in the US, the head of the State Department’s Office of Population, Refugees and Migration, Martha Youth, told reporters.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, has proposed addressing the issue with several Latin American leaders. The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that he plans to speak with Biden about the conclusions of the migration summit on October 22.

With EFE, Reuters and local media