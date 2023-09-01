Home page World

Holiday horror in Sardinia: a ten-year-old falls victim to an exploding caravan. His father took on the flames to save him – unsuccessfully.

Olbia – In Sardinia, a burning gas bottle is said to have triggered explosions at noon on August 31st. A ten-year-old died reports the Italian news agency ANSA. The rescue workers could not stop the tragic fate – they found the charred body in the rubble of the caravan.

A gas accident with consequences: a boy dies in a caravan explosion on a family vacation in Italy

The young family was on a stopover at the beach of Bados, a popular holiday resort in Italy. They parked their caravan on the unpaved coastal path amidst Mediterranean vegetation, the report said ANSA-Report. A tourist tells the agency what he saw near the scene of the accident. He was with his girlfriend on the beach and heard it bang twice in a row, “followed by other small explosions and flames that were very close to us and our car.” He continues:

I didn’t think anyone was in the trailer, only later did I hear a woman’s screams.

The panic screams came from the mother. She should, according to the Italian newspaper Corierre della Sera reportedly collapsed several times out of concern for her son. She was able to get herself to safety, but the ten-year-old was still in the trailer. The young family retired there for a nap when there was a gas leak and the bottle for their camping stove caught fire. Again and again there are dangerous situations due to burning gas bottles – most recently on the Autobahn in Gräfelfing.

Hours of firefighting – the consequences hit the Italian-Hungarian family hard

His father wanted to avoid the boy dying in the flames at all costs and tried to pull him out of the flames by all means, reports Corierre della Sera further. When he finally had to give up, 40 percent of his body was badly burned. He was taken to the burns center at the Sassari hospital in a rescue helicopter.

Nature also suffered the consequences of fire: half a hectare is noisy ANSA-Information turned to ash. Several teams from the Olbia fire brigade, volunteers from the Golfo Aranci civil defense and a helicopter were deployed for more than two hours.